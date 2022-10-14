Remembering fallen firefighters

By Karen Simmons

Firefighters and communities across Queensland came together on Monday 10 October to remember the firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Firefighters Remembrance Day commemorative service for the Central Region was held in Emerald this year, with state dignitaries, local government representatives, Queensland Ambulance Service members, Queensland Police Service members, local firefighters and community members in attendance.

Bagpipe musician Andrew Lewis played the pipes during the event, wreaths were laid and Central Region QFES chaplain Scott Ballment presented a reading from the gospel of John, as well as prayers.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Central Region Area Commander Greg Bincett said the service, which was held at the Emerald Fire Station on Andrews Road was a sombre time but very well done.

“We had a minute of silence and read out the honour role of past firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty,“ Mr Bincett said.

“Personally, I have had a few close calls over my career but you just need to be astute and we look after each other.“

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan who was represented by Member for Redlands Kim Richards, said Queenslanders felt safer every day knowing that these brave firefighters are ready at all times to protect them, their homes, their businesses and their possessions.

“It is only fitting that we take a moment to remember those who have paid the ultimate price,’“ Minister Ryan said.

Since 1877, 59 Queensland firefighters have lost their lives on duty.

This year, four firefighters were added to the Honour Roll;

Firefighter Graham (Butch) Walker from Gillespie Fire Station who died on 15 November, 2011.

Firefighter Albert Robson from Rockhampton Fire Station who died on 12 August, 1949.

Superintendent Charles Walsh from No. 2 Station, Teneriffe who died on 30 June, 1921

Assistant Superintendent William Bouch from Central Fire Station who died on 11 November, 1891.

QFES Acting Commissioner Mike Wassing said each of the 59 names were read out in a roll call at the seven ceremonies across Queensland, with a minute’s silence to acknowledge the sacrifice they made.

“The bushfires and floods Queensland has experienced over the past few years are a potent reminder of the dangers that can confront firefighters every time they put on their uniform,“ he said.

“Flags at fire stations flew at half-mast as we stand together to honour the 59 firefighters we have lost and recognise those who represent QFES day in, day out. We thank you.“