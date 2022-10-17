Donation to firies

Michael R Williams

The Thomson River Lions Club have donated $500 to the Longreach Fire Brigade Historical Society under the guise of helping the club thrive in the coming years.

Lisa Clarke member of the Thomson River Lions Club said the donation was unanimous amongst members of her club.

“Most of our funding comes from our Bingo nights at the Birdcage, so one of our members suggested that the Fire Brigade would be a worthy place to donate our money just because they do a lot for our region and town,” she said.

“So we had no trouble passing this donation at our meeting.”

Ms Clarkes said there was no restrictions on what the society could spend the money on.

“The Fire Brigade Historical Society can use it for whatever they want to use it for—we don’t mind,”

“Whether it be prizes for their fire trials or put to one of their community events, we’d be happy.

“We’re going to budget it into our annual budget and make the donation yearly.

“It gives the society some positivity that they are going to have those funds every year.”

The Fire Brigade Historical Society were grateful for the donation.