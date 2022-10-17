WW1 nurses

Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group Inc.

The volunteers of the Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group Inc. have been working hard to document and recognise veterans from Longreach or who are buried in Longreach and who served in armed conflicts.

You may be aware of our recent project to honour nineteen World War 1 diggers by installing plaques on their previously unmarked graves at the Longreach Cemetery.

Much less attention has been paid to women’s role in conflicts.

We are gradually uncovering information about women from Longreach or with links to Longreach who served.

In this article, we want to honour the Australian nurses who served in the Great War, World War 1.

We especially wish to honour some of our own as we have discovered nurses with connections to Longreach who courageously joined the war effort.

To date, our research has revealed eleven nurses with links to Longreach who served in World War 1.

Some of the nurses were working at the Longreach Hospital when they enlisted for service abroad. Others who enlisted had nursed in Longreach prior to the war.

Margaret Ann HENRY

Staff Nurse

Born 04/07/1881 in Chinchilla, QLD

Died 21/04/1957 in Brisbane, Age 75, Buried at Toowong Cemetery, Brisbane

Served 01/09/1917 – 29/08/1919

Served in Egypt

Medals: 1914-15 Star, British War Medal, Victory Medal

Memorials: Queensland Australian Army Nursing Service Roll of Honour (Lytton, Brisbane)

Longreach Connection: Matron of Longreach Hospital December 1910 – December 1915

(No photo available)

Sarah KELLAWAY (also known as Sally or Sallie)

Sister

Born 30/12/1889 at Emerald, QLD

Died 25/02/1974, Age 84, Buried at Nudgee Cemetery, Brisbane

Served 16/11/1916 – 12/03/1920

Served in India and Egypt

Medals: 1914-15 Star, British War Medal, Victory Medal

Memorials: Queensland Australian Army Nursing Service Roll of Honour (Lytton, Brisbane)

Longreach Connection: Completed her General Nurse training in Longreach and was the second fully certified nurse to be trained at the Longreach Hospital. Began as a probationer in 1910 and departed in 1914 to take up a position as Head Nurse at the Isisford Hospital.

Sarah Kellaway, circa 1928

Alice Annie KEMP

Sister

Born 1879 in Maidstone, Kent, England

Married Arther Malcolm Thomson in 1922

Died 1956 at Murrumbeena, Victoria, Age 77

Served 12/06/1915 – 15/08/1919

Served in France and England

Medals: Royal Red Cross 2nd Class, 1914-15 Star, British War Medal, Victory Medal

Memorials: Toowoomba and District WW1 Roll of Honour, Queensland Australian Army Nursing Service Roll of Honour (Lytton, Brisbane)

Longreach Connection: Matron of Longreach Hospital 1901 – 1902, Opened a Private Hospital in Emu Street, Longreach in 1903

Alice Annie Kemp

Emily Clarice Lilla MARDON

Staff Nurse

Born 25/04/1890 in Brisbane, QLD

Married John Egerton Jacob on 14/04/1920 in Brisbane

Died 23/04/1975 in Brisbane, Age 84, Buried at Mount Thompson Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, Holland Park West, Brisbane

Served 12/06/1915 – 19/01/1918

Served in Egypt, France and England

Medals: 1914-15 Star, British War Medal, Victory Medal

Memorials: Ipswich Methodist Church Honour Roll, Ipswich Hospital Museum Plaque, Honour Roll in the Albert Street Uniting Church (Brisbane), Queensland Australian Army Nursing Service Roll of Honour (Lytton, Brisbane)

Longreach Connection: Head Nurse at Longreach Hospital 1918 – 1920

Emily Clarice Lilla Mardon

Elsie Kate McLAUGHLIN

Staff Nurse

Born 26/09/1892 at Mount Morgan

Married John Dallon Conachan on 28/12/1932 in Townsville

Died 5/06/1955, Age 62, Buried at North Rockhampton Cemetery

Served 01/09/1917 – 19/12/1919

Served in Egypt, Palestine

Medals: 1914-15 Star, British War Medal, Victory Medal

Memorials: Queensland Australian Army Nursing Service Roll of Honour (Lytton, Brisbane)

Longreach Connection: Head Nurse at Longreach Hospital May 1916 – Jun 1917, Relieving Matron at Longreach Hospital after the War from Dec 1920 for a short period.

Elsie Kate McLaughlin

Mary Ann O’BRIEN

Staff Nurse

Born 25/04/1880 in Rockhampton

Died 28/06/1956, Age 76, Buried at Nudgee Cemetery, Nudgee, Brisbane

Served 01 /09/1917 – 29 Aug 1919

Served in Egypt, travelled to Cairo on the same troopship as Nurse Henry

Medals: 1914-15 Star, British War Medal, Victory Medal

Memorials: Queensland Australian Army Nursing Service Roll of Honour (Lytton, Brisbane)

Longreach Connection: Completed her General Nursing Training at Longreach Hospital from 1909; On staff at Longreach Hospital 1913-1916 during which time Matron Henry was in charge; Nurse at Muttaburra Hospital 1916-1917

(No photo available)

Neta May SMALLWOOD

Sister

Born 02/03/1888

Married William John STERNE on 26 Apr 1927 in Queensland

Died 22/08/1956 in Brisbane, Age 68, Buried Toowong Cemetery, Brisbane

Served 06/07/1915 (also recorded as 13/07/1915) – 19/05/1919

Served in England and France

Medals: 1914-15 Star, British War Medal, Victory Medal

Memorials: Toowoomba St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church Roll of Honour, Queensland Australian Army Nursing Service Roll of Honour (Lytton, Brisbane)

Longreach Connection: Nurse at Longreach Hospital 1913 – June 1915

Neta May Smallwood

Hilda Elizabeth WRIGHT

Staff Nurse then Sister

Born 11/04/1879 at Brentwood, England

Died 14/02/1928 in London, England, Age 49

Served 10/06/1915 – 31/01/1918; Re-enlisted as Sister 02/11/1918 – 19/08/1919

Served in Egypt, England, France

Medals: 1914-15 Star, British War Medal, Victory Medal

Memorials: Queensland Australian Army Nursing Service Roll of Honour (Lytton, Brisbane)

Longreach Connection: Private Nurse in Longreach in April-May 1915 with Dr Michod at Longreach Private Hospital

(No photo available)

Advertisement for Nurse Wright’s Services

We are proud of the contribution that the eleven nurses with links to Longreach made to the larger effort of nurses from Australia and its allies during World War I. These courageous and dedicated women served far away from their homes and worked in deplorable conditions. They cared for patients in military clinics and hospitals near battlefields and on ships and trains. Their skills saved many lives. We honour them.

Australian Army Nursing Service (AANS) Badge

The volunteers of the Longreach Archival And Historical Research Group Inc. have used all reasonable endeavours to ensure this information is as accurate as possible. It gives no warranty or guarantee that the information is accurate, complete, current, or fit for any use whatsoever. If you believe any of the information may be inaccurate, please let us know.

This article is proudly sponsored by Smith Bros., Longreach.