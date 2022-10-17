WW1 nurses

Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group Inc.
The volunteers of the Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group Inc. have been working hard to document and recognise veterans from Longreach or who are buried in Longreach and who served in armed conflicts.
You may be aware of our recent project to honour nineteen World War 1 diggers by installing plaques on their previously unmarked graves at the Longreach Cemetery.
Much less attention has been paid to women’s role in conflicts.
We are gradually uncovering information about women from Longreach or with links to Longreach who served.
In this article, we want to honour the Australian nurses who served in the Great War, World War 1.
We especially wish to honour some of our own as we have discovered nurses with connections to Longreach who courageously joined the war effort.
To date, our research has revealed eleven nurses with links to Longreach who served in World War 1.
Some of the nurses were working at the Longreach Hospital when they enlisted for service abroad. Others who enlisted had nursed in Longreach prior to the war.
Margaret Ann HENRY
Staff Nurse
Born 04/07/1881 in Chinchilla, QLD
Died 21/04/1957 in Brisbane, Age 75, Buried at Toowong Cemetery, Brisbane
Served 01/09/1917 – 29/08/1919
Served in Egypt
Medals: 1914-15 Star, British War Medal, Victory Medal
Memorials: Queensland Australian Army Nursing Service Roll of Honour (Lytton, Brisbane)
Longreach Connection: Matron of Longreach Hospital December 1910 – December 1915
(No photo available)
Sarah KELLAWAY (also known as Sally or Sallie)
Sister
Born 30/12/1889 at Emerald, QLD
Died 25/02/1974, Age 84, Buried at Nudgee Cemetery, Brisbane
Served 16/11/1916 – 12/03/1920
Served in India and Egypt
Medals: 1914-15 Star, British War Medal, Victory Medal
Memorials: Queensland Australian Army Nursing Service Roll of Honour (Lytton, Brisbane)
Longreach Connection: Completed her General Nurse training in Longreach and was the second fully certified nurse to be trained at the Longreach Hospital. Began as a probationer in 1910 and departed in 1914 to take up a position as Head Nurse at the Isisford Hospital.
Sarah Kellaway, circa 1928
Alice Annie KEMP
Sister
Born 1879 in Maidstone, Kent, England
Married Arther Malcolm Thomson in 1922
Died 1956 at Murrumbeena, Victoria, Age 77
Served 12/06/1915 – 15/08/1919
Served in France and England
Medals: Royal Red Cross 2nd Class, 1914-15 Star, British War Medal, Victory Medal
Memorials: Toowoomba and District WW1 Roll of Honour, Queensland Australian Army Nursing Service Roll of Honour (Lytton, Brisbane)
Longreach Connection: Matron of Longreach Hospital 1901 – 1902, Opened a Private Hospital in Emu Street, Longreach in 1903
Alice Annie Kemp
Emily Clarice Lilla MARDON
Staff Nurse
Born 25/04/1890 in Brisbane, QLD
Married John Egerton Jacob on 14/04/1920 in Brisbane
Died 23/04/1975 in Brisbane, Age 84, Buried at Mount Thompson Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, Holland Park West, Brisbane
Served 12/06/1915 – 19/01/1918
Served in Egypt, France and England
Medals: 1914-15 Star, British War Medal, Victory Medal
Memorials: Ipswich Methodist Church Honour Roll, Ipswich Hospital Museum Plaque, Honour Roll in the Albert Street Uniting Church (Brisbane), Queensland Australian Army Nursing Service Roll of Honour (Lytton, Brisbane)
Longreach Connection: Head Nurse at Longreach Hospital 1918 – 1920
Emily Clarice Lilla Mardon
Elsie Kate McLAUGHLIN
Staff Nurse
Born 26/09/1892 at Mount Morgan
Married John Dallon Conachan on 28/12/1932 in Townsville
Died 5/06/1955, Age 62, Buried at North Rockhampton Cemetery
Served 01/09/1917 – 19/12/1919
Served in Egypt, Palestine
Medals: 1914-15 Star, British War Medal, Victory Medal
Memorials: Queensland Australian Army Nursing Service Roll of Honour (Lytton, Brisbane)
Longreach Connection: Head Nurse at Longreach Hospital May 1916 – Jun 1917, Relieving Matron at Longreach Hospital after the War from Dec 1920 for a short period.
Elsie Kate McLaughlin
Mary Ann O’BRIEN
Staff Nurse
Born 25/04/1880 in Rockhampton
Died 28/06/1956, Age 76, Buried at Nudgee Cemetery, Nudgee, Brisbane
Served 01 /09/1917 – 29 Aug 1919
Served in Egypt, travelled to Cairo on the same troopship as Nurse Henry
Medals: 1914-15 Star, British War Medal, Victory Medal
Memorials: Queensland Australian Army Nursing Service Roll of Honour (Lytton, Brisbane)
Longreach Connection: Completed her General Nursing Training at Longreach Hospital from 1909; On staff at Longreach Hospital 1913-1916 during which time Matron Henry was in charge; Nurse at Muttaburra Hospital 1916-1917
(No photo available)
Neta May SMALLWOOD
Sister
Born 02/03/1888
Married William John STERNE on 26 Apr 1927 in Queensland
Died 22/08/1956 in Brisbane, Age 68, Buried Toowong Cemetery, Brisbane
Served 06/07/1915 (also recorded as 13/07/1915) – 19/05/1919
Served in England and France
Medals: 1914-15 Star, British War Medal, Victory Medal
Memorials: Toowoomba St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church Roll of Honour, Queensland Australian Army Nursing Service Roll of Honour (Lytton, Brisbane)
Longreach Connection: Nurse at Longreach Hospital 1913 – June 1915
Neta May Smallwood
Hilda Elizabeth WRIGHT
Staff Nurse then Sister
Born 11/04/1879 at Brentwood, England
Died 14/02/1928 in London, England, Age 49
Served 10/06/1915 – 31/01/1918; Re-enlisted as Sister 02/11/1918 – 19/08/1919
Served in Egypt, England, France
Medals: 1914-15 Star, British War Medal, Victory Medal
Memorials: Queensland Australian Army Nursing Service Roll of Honour (Lytton, Brisbane)
Longreach Connection: Private Nurse in Longreach in April-May 1915 with Dr Michod at Longreach Private Hospital
(No photo available)
Advertisement for Nurse Wright’s Services
We are proud of the contribution that the eleven nurses with links to Longreach made to the larger effort of nurses from Australia and its allies during World War I. These courageous and dedicated women served far away from their homes and worked in deplorable conditions. They cared for patients in military clinics and hospitals near battlefields and on ships and trains. Their skills saved many lives. We honour them.
Australian Army Nursing Service (AANS) Badge

