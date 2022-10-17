Regional movers

On Monday last week, Domain announced its partnership with Regional Australia Institute (RAI) as their property partner in the institute’s ‘Move to More’ campaign.

‘Move to More’ draws on research by the RAI that confirms a life in regional Australia is top of mind for thousands of city-dwellers who want more space, more family time and a better connection with the environment and their community.

In fact, the research shows one-in-five were considering a sea-change or tree-change.

Over the past year, keyword searches on Domain for ‘regional’ have increased by 57%2 showing hard numbers behind the popular ‘tree change’ narrative.

Domain’s latest regional property insights highlight the opportunities and challenges that exist in the regional property market as it grapples with rising demand and housing supply shortages.

According to Domain House Price, Internal data and Vacancy Rate reports for 2022, National regional house prices are almost half that of the combined capitals.

Houses in regional areas have been selling 33% quicker than this time last year, however, the speed at which they are selling has plateaued over the last four months in line with the broader property market.

Buyer demand for houses in regional areas remains well above pre-pandemic levels.

People searching for property in regional Australia on Domain peaked in August 2021 representing 25% of searches.

Data shows early signs of demand for regional properties on the rise since May 2022 after a few months of modest decline, most likely driven by interest rate rises putting pressure on metro property market affordability.

8 out of 10 suburbs that had the largest price growth were based in regional areas.

Domain CEO and Managing Director Jason Pellegrino said they look forward to working with Regional Australia Institute as they collectively face increasingly complex issues of housing affordability, supply shortages, changing demographics of our regional towns and communities and what that means for housing, land release and valuations.