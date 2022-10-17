Competition bowls returns

By Tony Emslie

After weekends of social bowls we got back into competition games.

The Championship game was a men’s singles game between John Hawkes and Trent Shillington, who travels over from Barcaldine to compete.

Singles is first to 31 shots and the way Trent started one would have thought he wanted to get home to watch Bathurst on the television.

He won the first four ends and six of the first eight ends, but Hawkesy held him to only single shots so the score was tied up at six-all after those ends.

Hawkesy gained control and took the score to 14 – 7 but Trent won the next five ends to get the score to 12-14 behind.

He again took control and stretched his lead out to 22-12 and then 25-15. Hawkesy got the six shots needed over the next six ends to win the game 31-21 and now goes into the final against Ray Penny.

In Mixed Pairs games, Tony Barbeler and Cerise Woodfield have a good win over George Kent and Sarah Wall.

The formidable combination of Michelle McKewen and Shawn Ryan prove too strong for Bub Barbeler and Selena Hayward by 31-13.

The pairing of Ray Harmsworth and Coral Williamson were up against the new combination of Gail Butt and Justin Hunt. Coral and Ray scored a single to get the score to five to six but then got stuck on five shots for six ends as Gail and Justin went out to a nine-shot lead.

Ray and Coral won six of the 10 ends remaining but couldn’t close that gap and so Justin and Gail had a great 24-19 win.

The final of the Men’s Championship Triples will be held at the weekend and then it’ll be full on planning for the upcoming Longreach Fours which will be played 29 and 30 October.

There are 16 teams from all over the state booked in for what will be a great weekend of high standard bowls.”