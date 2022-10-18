Hearing Generation Z

Generation Z is being encouraged to share their views and opinions in Federal Parliament later this month as part of the Raise Our Voice in parliament campaign.

National Party leader and member for Maranoa David Littleproud said he was looking forward to seeing 90-second speeches written by young people Under 21 from around Australia, including outback Queensland, in Parliament.

“I am excited to hear the valued voices of our younger generations who are the future of Australia,” he said.

“I encourage young people aged under 21 to submit a speech on the topic “What should Australia’s new parliament accomplish?” for the possibility of having their answer chosen as part of the Youth Voice in Parliament week.”

Raise Our Voice Australia has partnered with UNICEF Australia and the Australian Youth Affairs Coalition to deliver the campaign, which is being led by Raise Our Voice Australia’s founder Ashleigh Streeter-Jones.

Ms Streeter-Jones said young people want to get involved in our political system.

“We know that young people are passionate about making change, but don’t feel represented in our politics,” Ms Streeter-Jones said.

“This campaign endeavours to increase the political literacy of young people, and connect them with resources to help develop their knowledge, understanding and confidence in Australian politics.”

The Raise Our Voice in Parliament campaign is open to anyone living in Australia aged 21 or under. Speech submissions are open until 19 October.

For a full list of participating MPs, further information, or to submit a speech, visit www.raiseourvoiceaustralia.com/youthvoice. Successful speeches will be presented to the Australian Parliament and public during Youth Voice in Parliament week, which runs from 21-24 November