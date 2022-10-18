Much-loved baker Bob remembered

By Janine Walker

Robert Leslie Walker

21-04-1937 to 27-06-2022

Better known as BOB

Born to Leslie and Merle Walker on the 21 April 1937 and the eldest of three children, Bob spent his younger years in Murwillumbah, NSW.

Dad was a keen football player and lifesaver in his younger years. A photo of him and his brother Terry still hangs on the wall of the Kingscliff (Cudgen Headlands SLC) Surf Club from 1961/62.

Husband to Barbara for 60, together they built a beautiful life together.

Bob and Barb were married on the 4 November 1961 at Coolangatta QLD. Bob and Barbs story began on the Gold Coast where Bob worked as a baker (surprise surprise) and Barb work as a receptionist at a doctor’s surgery.

On the 21 October 1962 Bob and Barb started their journey and their next phase of married life, when their first son Stephen was born. After Stephen’s birth, Bob and Barb decided to head west to the small town of Isiford. Here they would take up the manager’s position at the small town bakery. Over the next six years Bob and Barb would become and big part of the small community and build life-time friendships with the locals. In 1964 their first daughter Diane was born, followed by their second daughter Janine in 1968. This was the year Bob and Barb decided to move their now growing family to Longreach. In 1971 their second son Simon arrived and their family was completed in 1973 by the birth of Anthony (Ned).

Longreach would become their home for the next 30 plus years. Starting from scratch together they built and owned the Merino Bakery.

Originally the bakery was on the Northside of Longreach on the corner of Plover and Crane Street. Bob Employed many people over the years and saw quite a few apprentices follow their dreams to become bakers, including his son Stephen.

Bob offered early morning home deliveries where locals would wake up to a fresh loaf of bread on their front step. Bob and Barb also serviced not only the township but surrounding areas including Muttaburra and Ilfracombe and stations within a 300km.

Back in the early 80s, Bob and his team would bake an average of 4000 loaves a day. Christmas and Easter were huge times too and all hands were on deck to bag Christmas cakes and treats and hot cross buns at Easter.

Back in those days these treats were only available two/three weeks before Christmas and Easter, never in September/October. Another of Bob and Barbs big events throughout the year was the local footy season, suppling his well-known pies and sausage rolls and the hamburger buns for the hamburgers for all the home games.

Bob and Barb were involved in a number of organizations in the Longreach community. Bob was the Chairman of the “Knights of the Southern Cross for a number of years. He was also a member of the golf club and a sponsor of the Longreach Thompson Tigers to name a few. Barb was a member of the Zonta Club for many years. Bob and Barb built a beautiful life out west and made many lifetime friends in their time. They were locals.

After illness struck Bob, he and Barb made the decision to sell their beloved Merino Bakery and move back to the Gold Coast, closer to medical care. Bob couldn’t give away the baking altogether and worked a few weeks a year at a bakery on the coast and also travelled to Rocky to work in his mate’s donut shop a couple of times a year.

Bob and Barb enjoyed these ventures as they got to travel in their van. Over the next few years they would have lots of ventures travelling. Bob and Barb enjoyed life on the coast for the next 15 years. More new friendships and lifetime friends were made.

Their last and final destination would see them move to Gracemere where, again, new friendships and ventures would start. Bob was on the committee of the Gracemere Men’s shed where he was the scone/sausage roll and coffee maker. Bob and Barb also joined the gym which bought even more friendships into their lives. Known as The Gym Junkies, all over 50, they would go to the gym and then for coffee. But it was an outing both Bob and Barb enjoyed. Bob touched many hearts in his life time.

He passed away peacefully on 27 June 2022 aged 85 years.

He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara, his five children Stephen, Diane, Janine, Simon and Ned and their families. Bob younger sister Maryann and younger brother Terry.

Life time of memories held dear in our hearts, out sight but never out of our thoughts.

Loved beyond words missed forever.