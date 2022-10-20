Clean up at Edkins Park

Michael R Williams

The Longreach Regional Council post poned the organised event of Clean Up Australia Day this year with the hopes of gaining more interest in October.

Communications and Events Coordinator Longreach Regional Council Sandra Warren said she was happy with the turn out.

“Clean Up Australia Day is usually held in March, but we made the decision to move it due to a lack of community interest at the time,” she said.

“We thought we’ll move it then combine it with a few events and hopefully make a bigger and better event out of it.

“We combined it with the QCWA markets, as it’s always a beautiful morning out.

“It’s been great to use Edkins Park to use the facilities such as the toilets.”

The event was made into a competition among the schools as to who could collect the most rubbish.

“And it has been a competition among the local school where the winning school – whoever picked up the most rubbish – will win a $500 gift voucher for their library,” Ms Warren said.

“It’s been great to see all the volunteers in terms of parents and students who took the initiative to pick up a bag and go and make our town cleaner.

“The event has been organised by the Longreach Regional Council was also handing out “Get Ready” packs ahead of the upcoming storm season.

“It worked really well to do it now as we are not leading up to storm season.

“Hopefully those bags come in handy.”