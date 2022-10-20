Poisonous beauty

Neil Fisher

If you were to go for a walk or drive the streets in Aramac, Longreach, or Winton at the moment you would walk past whole fence lines planted with a variety of flowering Oleander hybrids.

The Oleander or Nerium is one of the toughest and most durable shrubs that you can grow in Central Queensland, able to grow in positions tolerating the hot western sun to some shade, clay to sandy soils, and even mild frosts.

It can withstand drought to flood conditions, and it is a good waterwise choice for this area once established.

Is this the toughest flowering plant species in Central Queensland?

Well, it would have to go close to being that and add the impressive flowering display it has many positives.

But there is a downside to the plant that is so tough all parts of this plant are toxic.

The first mention of Oleander and the poisonous qualities of all parts of the plant were recorded by Pliny in 79 A.D.

Oleanders have been documented to be growing in gardens for more than two thousand years.

The Oleander is native to northern Africa, the eastern Mediterranean and Southeast Asia.

The name Nerium is an ancient Greek word for Oleander.

Over the years Oleanders places like the Los Angeles County Council have developed a number of hybrids to add colour to the smog-filled city.

Many of these showy hybrids have found favour with CQ gardeners.

The Oleander can be useful in a landscape to provide colour accents, screen plantings, informal hedges and beachfront displays.

I have even seen the Oleander formed into attractive small trees, by removing suckers and leaving just a few stems to form the canopy.

Being a very fast grower, this plant has been under-utilised in non-public landscaping.

Where they have been used as a landscape plant, you can see an abundant display of flowers at the moment, which can range in colour from white, red, pink and salmon, in both single and double flowering forms.

In western Queensland, the Oleander has been blooming even better this year.

The following are six of the hardiest Neriums for western gardens:

– Nerium Professor Martin is a tall shrub with single bright red flowers and dark green foliage.

– Nerium puncatum is a tall dense shrub with single pink flowers and with leathery dark green foliage.

– Nerium Mrs Roeding is a tall shrub with lightly perfumed semi-double salmon flowers and shiny narrow green foliage.

– Nerium Madoni grandiflorum is a dense tall shrub with loose clusters of semi-double white flowers with long green leaves.

– Nerium Splendens is a dense tall shrub with sweetly fragment double pink flowers and shiny narrow green foliage.

– Nerium Vanilla Cream is a tall shrub with single creamy/yellow flowers and lush green foliage.

Always remember that all parts of Oleander are considered poisonous, especially when consumed in large amounts by animals like dogs.

Also for us humans, always take care when working with this plant, like all milky-sapped plants, protect your eyes and skin from the sap and do not eat any parts of the plant.

All Oleanders will respond well to heavy pruning, and I have even cut them back to just a stump barely above the ground and had them grow back as lush as ever.

It does pay to prune this shrub on a regular basis, as you have probably seen many spindly examples, where the flower display just does not perform.

PLANT NOW

Annuals – Alyssum, Amaranthus, Aster, Balsam, Begonia, Carnation, Celosia, Chrysanthemum, Clianthus, Coleus, Cosmos, Gazania, Geranium, Nasturtium, Petunia, Phlox, Portulaca, Rudbeckia, Salvia, Torenia, Verbena

Vegetables – Beans (dwarf and climbing), Beetroot, Capsicum, Carrot, Celery, Chinese cabbage, Choko, Cress, Cucumber, Eggplant, Endive, Herbs (any), Lettuce, Marrow, Pumpkin, Radish, Squash, Sweet corn, Silver beet, Sweet Potato, Tomato, Watermelon, Zucchini