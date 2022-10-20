Forster Stable’s race to success

By Rob Luck, Longreach Jockey Club

Illfracombe trainer Boy Forster and daughter Desleigh Forster, a leading trainer in Brisbane, both experienced racing success on the weekend in different parts of the state.

Boy Forster trained the final three winners on the Muttaburra Cup program including the Muttaburra Cup with Zukaz while daughter Desleigh was the recipient of Queensland horse of the year at the Qld racing awards when stable performer Apache Chase, a group one winner, was awarded the prestigious title.

It would have given Boy Forster much pride and excitement to not only win the races at Muttaburra but to see Desleigh achieve the significant Qld Racing award.

The meeting at Muttaburra was transferred from the original August date after rain had washed out the program but a good five-event program saw Boy Forster produce the final three winners on the program, firstly with Highland Eagle in the Class B handicap over 1200metres. A dominant feature of all of the wins was the fact that the gallopers lead the majority of the race.

Highland Eagle had its second win from eight starts when it held off Shemademedoit and Hot Chocolate to score for Jason Babarovich and give Jason the first leg of a winning double for the Forster team. In the following race, the David and BB Seccombe Memorial Muttaburra Cup Open Handicap over 1200m, grand old sprinter Zukaz dominated the race winning by three and a half lengths from odds-on favourite The Cruiser, with the Forster-trained Music Award a game third. Zukaz had finished second at Longreach on Longreach Cup day to No Refund and was far too strong for the opposition, leading throughout the event and skipping away in the home straight for a dominant win. Zukaz will now be aimed at the Country Stampede Heat at Barcaldine in three weekend’s time. That win gave jockey Tim Brummell the second of his winning double, the first having come on the Toni Schofield trained Country Roads in the Maiden Plate. Country Roads, was having only it’s fourth start and even though very green in the running down the home straight, proved too strong for All Sorted and Taormina Match.

Forster then produced Heroism for the final event on the program, the Benchmark 55 handicap over 1400metres. Heroism was having his 19th start since he last appeared at Muttaburra in 2021 and eleven times he’s been in the placings without winning. However, he has a real affinity with the Muttaburra track winning three of his four starts and placing in the only other run. In fact he finished third in the Muttaburra Cup in 2018 and won the cup in 2019. So he certainly enjoys the track and distance and again on the weekend after being co-leader throughout the race, held off Therapy and Helmet Head to win convincingly to take the win.

Balcaldine trainer Toni Schofield also trained a winning double Country Roads in the Quetis Maiden Plate but also in the opening event, London Ruler – Jason Missen riding this galloper home in the Benchmark 60 Handicap over the thousand metres, and even though carrying 64 kilos was able to sit just off the pace and then prove too strong in the straight to defeat Algeroba and Only Emma. The Schofield team again is a stable that is in-form and another double for the weekend.

Racing returns to Blackall for the Blackall Cup this weekend which is also a heat of the Country Cup’s Championships where the final will be held at Doomben in early December.