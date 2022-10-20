Tent City option for Cup

By Melissa Coleman

With most of the Rose and Rodeo City accommodation booked out well in advance of this year’s Ariat Warwick Rodeo and Pryde’s EasiFeed Gold Cup Campdraft, Rent-a-Tent is a swell option for being close to the action.

Rent-a-Tent, tent city, is a designated onsite camping area for those attending the rodeo, being held from Thursday to Sunday, October 27-30.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society secretary Terri Gilbert said they welcome everyone to enjoy Warwick’s spectacular event.

“All you need is a campsite provided by Rent-a Tent,“ Ms Gilbert said.

“Once you have ordered a site you get and order number.“

Punters will be located just two kilometres from the rodeo action at Redbacks AFL Grounds.

“Once you arrive at the grounds, those with an order number will have to check in at a station where they will be allocated a tent,“ she said.

Staying close to the action is a huge appeal and the free courtesy bus to and from grounds top it off.

“We have a free shuttle bus service to the rodeo grounds on the hour, however in the busier times the bus will be leaving every 15 minutes,“ Ms Gilbert said.

“It’ll be an event you’ll want to return to year after year.“

Sleeping bags and pillow combos, lanterns, chairs, eskys and plastic tables are also available for an additional fee for the duration of the rodeo event.

The authentic outback experience will appeal to people who are keen to combine attending Australia’s Most Famous rodeo with a nature feel.

To organise your accommodation at tent city head to www.rentatent.com.au or call 0478 691 799.