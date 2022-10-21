Serving up summer tennis

By Michael Lloyd

Longreach Tennis Club is once again serving up a summer of sport for local members.

Junior Coaching started this week with good numbers in the Red Ball and Orange Ball groups. Players learn basic skills through to match play, with Queensland Tennis vising in November to help conduct a tournament.

It’s not too late to take part, please contact longreachtenniscoaching@gmail.com.

Social Tennis on Tuesday night saw good number and some cracker games.

Thanks to Selectability for supplying a free BBQ as part of Mental Health week, the extra fuel was definitely needed.

Regular Tuesday night tennis continues right through to Christmas with players asked to arrive at 6:15 for a 6:30 start.