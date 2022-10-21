Bowled over by cricket numbers

By Michael Lloyd

Summer in Australia means cricket and Longreach Cricket Club was bowled over by the numbers of participants seen at Showgrounds last Saturday morning.

Through the three programs, Junior and Master Blasters as well as Junior Cricketer’s, 55 children took part in drills and games throughout the morning.

Its not too late to sign up to the program.

Come down this Saturday at 8:30am, check out the Facebook page at Longreach Cricket or send an email at longreachcricket@gmail.com.

Good luck to the region’s two players in the North West side at the State Championships, Kody and Lachy Hunt, as well as their coach Paul Andrews from the Barcaldine Cricket Club.