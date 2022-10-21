Sleep over modified

Michael R Williams

While the “sleeping” part of this year’s Vinnies sleep out was cancelled, many of the evening’s events were enjoyed by the Our Lady’s Catholic School students.

Assistant Principal of Religious Education at Our Lady’s Catholic School Elise Leahy said the change from a sleepover to a series of activities had to occur due to the representative from St Vincent de Paul being caught out from the rain.

“She only told us a couple of days ago which was really unfortunate due to recent weather events,” she said.

“Because of that, Peter [Thurecht, Our Lady’s Catholic School Principal] and I decided it would be best to keep it to the activities.

“The sleepout – or the ‘sleep afternoon’ – has been all about raising awareness and funds for the homelessness crisis in Australia currently. ”

Sleepouts are an event that can be organised in order to raise funds and awareness around homelessness.

“It’s about giving those kids an understanding about what homelessness is like and who it’s affected by,” Ms Leahy said.

“The usual plan is we had activities planned around homelessness awareness, followed by a movie as the kids were getting ready to go to bed.

“The kids instead will be participating in three main activities: the first is having a discussion about what is a home and what it means to be homeless.

“Then thinking about what it means to be homeless, it’s not one type of people and there is a vast variety of people who may be experiencing homelessness.

“The majority of our kids here have a healthy and safe home they live in—we want to open their eyes to the fact that not everyone, including some in our community, have that.”

Ms Leahy said any school can organise a sleep out just be visiting the St Vincent de Paul website.

“We’ve done this many years in a row now,” she said.

“We’re definitely going to continue to do this into the future.”