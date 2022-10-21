The dentist heads to Winton

Hold onto your fillings Winton the Royal Flying Doctor Service is in town all this week and next.

Arriving on Tuesday, the RFDS’ fully equipped mobile dental surgery is in Winton until 4 November.

The RFDS dental team will be on the ground to provide vital oral healthcare services to the local community.

RFDS Principal Dentist, Stevie Dilley, said getting out into Queensland’s rural communities is her favourite part of the job.

“For many people, going to the dentist can be a scary experience – particularly if it’s their first time, so we always ensure patients feel comfortable and at ease when they visit the mobile surgery,” Dr Dilley said.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of the RFDS Dental Service and to be able to provide vital dental care for people in outback communities.”

The RFDS Dental Service operates from a purpose-built mobile dental surgery and features state-of-the-art equipment, including an OPG machine. Patients have access to a range of services such as oral health maintenance, X-rays and extractions, treatment for acute or pre-existing conditions and treatment for gum disease.

RFDS (Queensland Section) Chief Executive Officer Meredith Staib said the RFDS Dental Service is an important extension to the aeromedical retrieval and primary health care services provided by the Flying Doctor.

“Regular dental check-ups are so important for the overall health but, Queenslanders in rural and remote locations often have to travel a long way to visit the dentist, which can mean taking time off work or school, and time away from home,” Ms Staib said.

“By bringing our mobile dental surgery to communities like Winton, the RFDS Dental Service helps to bridge this gap, ensuring people have access to a dentist and dental services on a regular basis, close to home.”

The RFDS Dental Service has delivered dental care for nearly 10 years to communities across regional, rural and remote Queensland.

In the past 12 months, the state-of-the-art mobile dental surgery has travelled to 20 towns and RFDS dental teams have treated more than 1,700 patients.

For more information about the RFDS Dental Service, patients can call 1800 002 507. To find out where the RFDS mobile dental surgery is travelling to next, head to rfds.co/oralhealth.