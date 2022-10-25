Outback Linen company set to launch

Outback inspired, sustainable clothing and accessories company Outback Linen Co is set to launch at the Channel Country Ladies Day in Windorah, this weekend.

Company founder Sarah Henney said there focus was supporting rural businesses and launching at this grand event is a match made in heaven.

She said the Channel Country Ladies Day was an annual not-for-profit event that connects and celebrates outback women has attracted the women of the remote Channel Country regions to resource their growth, celebrate their diversity and relish their femininity since its inception in 2012.

The idea for Outback Linen came when a major retailer shut its doors in Sarah’s outback town and she was no longer able to buy staple towel or linen items.

“Being a mum of two kids facing daily exhaustion, I wanted to treat myself to a set of luxury linen sheets – I wanted to wake up feeling good,” she said.

And so, the idea was born to provide the women in her local community with towels that were made from the fluffiest, softest and finest cotton in the world, available to purchase in boutiques in rural Australia.

The brand is a collaboration of the clients Sarah worked with across rural Australia, ranging from retailers, to creatives and marketing experts, to tourism operators.

Through her work with other local business owners who face ongoing challenges of running a business in rural towns, she had a burning desire to not just replace these products but to provide the best linen available.

With a passion for agriculture, she began exploring options for manufacturing.

“The manufacturers we have partnered with are family run businesses in India and use the finest cotton sourced independently from Indian Cotton Looms,” Sarah said.

After working with a client in the pattern design industry, Sarah found an opportunity to further expand her new luxury linen into women’s wear.

“The women of the outback have the work shirt, the town shirt – but how about the play shirt?”, she wondered.

Reflecting a tasteful and sophisticated palette, Outback Linen Co creates 100 per cent organic, ethically sourced and manufactured organic cotton garments and bathroom sets that leave their customers feeling like they have fallen in the lap of luxury – day in, day out.

With a nod to the unique and stunning colour palette of rural Australia, Sarah is deeply passionate about bringing luxurious, high quality and low impact textiles back to the bush.

She said above all things, Outback Linen Co promotes a full-circle, sustainable and slow approach to textile use. Using only organic cotton and ethical trade practices Sarah honours eco-friendly consumption in all forms.

Outback Linen Co. will be available online at www.outbacklinen.co and select retailers.