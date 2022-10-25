Over $14 million for Central Queensland communities

By Karen Simmons

Barcaldine Golf Club will soon be able to provide upgraded amenities for members and overnight campers after being announced as one of the six recipients of the Resources Community Infrastructure Fund (RCIF) last Friday.

Central and Western Queensland communities will share in over $14.13 million for six projects thanks to round two funding from the $100 million Resources Community Infrastructure Fund (RCIF).

Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development Steven Miles said Springsure, Emerald, Biloela, Barcaldine and Woorabinda will all gain exciting new community facilities.

“Queensland communities should be the first to benefit when the resource sector they support succeeds,” Mr Miles said.

“Improving on the region’s already great lifestyle, Central Queensland will gain new aquatic facilities in Springsure and Biloela, a capability centre and karting club improvements in Emerald, new golf club amenities at Barcaldine and a community hub and disaster recovery centre at Woorabinda.”

Barcaldine Golf Club president Robert O’Brien said the club will receive a $147,000 RCIF grant for new toilet and shower facilities.

“Having new amenities will greatly improve the club’s ability to host events and to create an overnight camping area on club grounds that will attract more visitors to our town,” Mr O’Brien said.

“This project will complete a three-stage total upgrade of the club’s facilities.

“After five or six years of drought, the poor old clubhouse really deteriorated.

“We sat down and thought the only way to go forward was to refurbish the whole clubhouse.”

Mr O’Brien said the golf club had received an RACQ grant to refurbish and paint the clubhouse and bar area and install new flooring.

“We also received $57k funding to refurbish the kitchen facilities and now we can start on the toilet and shower amenities.

“There is also a demand in town for better dining facilities for functions for the community.

“We do have a significant number of members who work in the resources sector, so although it is only a small amount, we were lucky enough to get the grant.

“We are looking to facilitate events, like the Outback Masters, as we’ve found many of the players are self-contained campers.”

Mr O’Brien said the next project the club was hoping to concentrate on the course.

Emerald will gain over $4.6 million for two projects.

Local not-for-profit social enterprise Central Highlands Community Services (CHCS) will receive over $3.7 million to renovate an existing building to create a collaborative workspace, the CoWork Capability Centre, in Emerald.

Emerald Kart Club President Tarina Rix said the club would receive $991,300 to install sports field lighting around their karting circuit.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said council will receive $5 million for a major upgrade of the Springsure Aquatic Centre that will give the local community better facilities for water sports, exercise, recreation and a great new water play area for kids and families.

Banana Shire Council Mayor Cr Nev Ferrier said council would gain over $2.7 million to deliver the Biloela Splash Park and Playground.

“Works will include provision of a zero-depth, interactive, shaded splash park, playground equipment, a new barbeque area, a new amenities building, and a pump/filtration plant, as well as landscaping, fencing, and security cameras,” Cr Ferrier said.

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council will build a new Woorabinda Community Hub and Disaster Recovery Centre thanks to over $1.6 million from RCIF.

Minister for Resources Scott Stewart said the RCIF is a voluntary partnership between the Queensland Government, resource companies, and the Queensland Resources Council (QRC).

“The projects not only deliver infrastructure that further improves liveability in resource communities, but they also create more jobs and more opportunities for regional Queenslanders.