Bells ring for e-scooter reforms

The first wave of the Palaszczuk Government’s e-scooter reforms have been revealed.

Applying to e-scooters, e-skateboards and other personal mobility devices, the reforms include speed limit reductions, new fines and mandating warning bells.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey made no apologies for cracking down on reckless e-scooter use.

“The fact of the matter is that many people who use e-scooter are doing the right thing – they are an easy, convenient and environmentally friendly way to get around,” Mr Bailey said.

“From November 1, these new rules will be in effect. We have flagged that these changes have been in the pipeline, so users have had plenty of notice.

“We want every person who uses our footpaths, bikeways and bike lanes to be safe from harm, and these reforms go a long way in tightening the Queensland road rules around this new technology.”

The changes include:

* Reducing speed limits to 12kmh on footpaths and shared paths, unless otherwise signed. (The 25kmh limit on all other infrastructure, including bike infrastructure and local streets remains).

* Increasing fines of up to $1078 for dangerous offences involving speed, illegal road use and holding a mobile phone while riding.

* Allowing PMDs to be ridden in bike lanes on roads with a speed limit of 50kmh or less, and all on-road bike lanes which are physically separated.

* Mandating bells for PMDs with handlebars.

* Aligning PMD riders with bike riders to ensure they are required to follow general road rules, such as stopping at red lights.

Mr Bailey said one of the biggest changes was a tiered increase to speeding fines, similar to what is used for bikes and motor vehicles to better reflect the risks of increased speeds.

“Speeding fines will range from $143 to $575 depending on how far over the speed limit you are travelling,“ he said.

“This reflects the danger posed to those around you, and reflects a suitable deterrent to minimise the risk of reoffending.

“All these changes have been developed in close consultation with key stakeholders, including riders, rental and retail suppliers, police, RACQ, Bicycle Queensland, local councils and disability advocates.

“E-scooters are here to stay and their riders have an equal responsibility to road safety as motorists, cyclist, truck drivers and motorcyclists. It’s important they’re safe for the riders and those they interact with on our footpaths and roads.“