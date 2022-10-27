Cowboy closes in on record

By Rob Luck, Longreach Jockey Club

Country champion Fab’s Cowboy trained by Billy Johnson went a step closer to the Australian record of 51 wins for a racehorse, when, at Blackall on Saturday he convincingly won the open plate over the 1050m rider by stable apprentice, Tyler Leslight. Fab’s Cowboy had been off the scene since June, due to a serious illness that almost took his life. But due to the work of the vets at Clermont Veterinary Surgery, he was able to be saved and bounced back at his first start back, with a strong performance to bring up win number 49 from 130 starts.

Fab’s Cowboy has a liking for the Blackall track with three wins and a second from only five starts and young apprentice Tyler Leslight was able to park him just off the leading pack, and in the home straight a gap opened close to the rails and he charged through to gain the better of the ever-consistent No Refund to win by a half-length with early leader Algeroba hanging onto third place.

Fab’s Cowboy with the 49 wins moves one closer to the elusive 50, and would only need two to go into the record books as the leading number of wins for a modern-day thoroughbred.

The Johnson’s stable and stable apprentice Tyler Leslight both had doubles, with their second winner coming with different combinations.

Billy Johnson combined with Mount Isa jockey, Jason Hoopert to win the maiden plate with Irresistabull having its first run for the stable. And again a horse that was first up since June and won in a close photo finish from Gold Vee Eye Pea, and Miss Benefits the early co-leader holding on for third.

Earlier Tyler Leslight had kicked off the program with Patrick O’Toole with a last-to-first win on Really Really Good, the six-year-old mare by Shamus Award who came through the pack and charged home with Solarch and Mustafa to grab the odds on favourite, Lassell that appeared to have a winning break one hundred metres from home.

Lassell stopped quickly in the final 50 metres and the other three runners came over the top with Really Really Good prevailing as the outsider in the betting, to bring up win number two in its career.

The David Rewald – Tessa Townsend combination also gained a double at the program when they took out the benchmark 65 handicap over 1200m with Viking Raid.

This helmet gelding had last run at Junda over the 1800 and was coming back to the 1200 metres and Tessa Townsend rode a heady race allowing it to jump to the front from barrier one, then ease behind the early leaders, Music Award and Sacred Stream, then entering the straight pulled wider on the track and charged home to win running away from Music Award, with Sacred Stream hanging onto third.

In the following race, Rewald and Townsend combine with the better-than-ready mare, Moriconi in an all-the-way win again from barrier one, and again holding off the favourite Real Hussey for the Ben Waldron Stable with Barney’s Blaze coming home strongly.

The other feature race on the program was the Strathmore-Blackall Cup and it was a qualifier for the Country Cups Challenge with the winner being eligible to go to Brisbane for the $200k final in December.

Over 400 metres the winner Palate continued to show a liking for leading in its races with Brooke Richardson bouncing the better-than-ready mare straight to the front and it was able to dictate the pace in front and lead throughout to win by over six lengths from Halcyon House with Bottom Line in third place.

Palate was eligible last year for the Country Cups final, but suffered an injury after the Roma Cup meeting and Waldron have done a great job in bringing the mare back into tremendous form, and now with seven wins from 39 starts, it surely is one that goes towards the final, with the right credentials to do well in the final over the 1600 metres.

I noted front-runner, Palate enjoyed the conditions on the day but its strength at the end of the finish will see it a strong contender come final day at Doomben.

Racing, with weather permitting, heads to Isisford for the Isisford Cup meeting this Saturday, followed up by the Derby Day at Barcaldine on Saturday week.