Peanut town to claim street art

By Jessica Mcgrath, South Burnett Today

Kingaroy will soon be put on the street art trail as plans are set to establish a mural in the CBD.

The Zookeeper is renowned in the Burnett for his murals on the Monto silos.

The artist, who goes by the name Joel Fergie outside the artworld, was in Kingaroy last week to meet some of the region’s icons.

“I’m here to listen and be inspired,” he said.

The Sunshine Coast-based artist met with the Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kingaroy Peanut Van owner Rob Patch, John Bjelke Petersen, volunteers from the information centres, art gallery and museum, CTC, Sony Crumpton’s team members, the team at Taabinga Station, former Mayor Keith Campbell and many more.

“We’ve been trying to understand the history and understand what’s important,” he said.

“We’ve been really talking about Kingaroy’s identity and what makes Kingaroy, Kingaroy.”

Around February or March 2023, The Zookeeper will return to paint a mural along the brick wall in Hector Munro Lane -the alleyway linking Kingaroy Street and the Alford St carpark.

“I love it because it’s in the heart of the CBD,” Project manager Kirstie Schumacher said.

Alwyn and Dianne Reed are the owners of the building where the mural is envisioned.

“It’s great, it should be fantastic,” Mrs Reed said.

“We’ve got no objections, it can’t happen quick enough.”

The Zookeeper has really been inspired by the story of Kingaroy peanuts, which will be a fitting addition to the mural since the tunnel frames the iconic peanut silos.

“I loved the peanut story, they’ve got an aura about them -the people are really passionate and I love how the town has embraced it,” he said.

He was surprised by the region’s agricultural diversity and enjoyed his visit with John Bjelke-Petersen, the son of the late Queensland Premier Joh and Senator Flo.

“There’s a huge love for Joh and Flo here,” the Zookeeper said.

“Their legacy here -they’re the people’s people.”

While the Zookeeper is in town doing the mural, he will run a youth arts workshop through the CTC as a visiting professional artist. During the workshop the group will likely create a mural near the Kingaroy skate park.

He is keen to inspire the young people in the workshop and share a bit of his story.

“I get what it’s like to be a young kid who’s a bit lost, that’s how I got into this,” he said.

His name, The Zookeeper, came about as he painted predominantly animals and a mate remarked that he was kind of like the ‘zookeeper of the art world’.

“I always try to give them context as to how I got to doing what I am doing today and then show them ways to upscale their works,” the Zookeeper said.

The workshop will discuss techniques to upscale works and an opportunity to try some of the different artistic mediums.

By getting the right people involved, the Zookeeper hopes the workshop will build respect for both murals and deter graffiti.

“I’ve spent some time travelling around town… everyone is very excited and you can see that the momentum will grow,” he said.

“Everyone is really passionate about the place – I promise I’ll give it my best shot.”

South Burnett Arts will auspice the mural project which is sponsored by the Tarong Community Partnership fund.