Loud Shirt Day raises almost $20,000

Michael R Williams

For the fourth year in a row, the Aramac community have come together to raise funds for Hear and Say, a not-for-profit that specialises in hearing loss and speech therapy.

Emmy was born in Longreach Hospital and was found to be hearing impaired, but after recieved cochlear implants supported by Hear and Say she now lives in a world of sound.

Mother and event organiser Kerryn Gelch said this year was special as it coincided with Emmy’s tenth birthday.

“She now lives in a world full of sound and that’s a big thank you to Hear and Say [a hearing loss charity] who provided support to her,“ she said.

“This is why we do fundraising in Aramac every year for Loud Shirt Day which raises funds for Hear and Say.

“The whole Central West community gets behind us, we have a lot of workplaces who participate in their school or in their work, so it’s been a wonderful chance for everyone to get together and all about raising funds for a wonderful cause.

“The support that we get… it’s mind-blowing really.“

Ms Gelch said she was proud of the support she has received from the Aramac community.

“It’s [Aramac] a wonderful place to live that’s for sure,“ she said.

“This has been one of our biggest years yet.

“This is the fourth year that we’ve held the BBQ Breakfast down the main street, and we also had a barrel race this year as well.

“That was run by Barrels for a Cause, but it was called the Let’s Get Loud for Emmy Barrel Race—so there were lots of bright colours there as well.

“Everyone came together and we raised a lot of money.“

So far, the Gelchs have raised over $17,000 but are still seeking donations.

“We have an online fundraising page with Hear and Say which has just hit the $17,000 mark, and I’m sure we’ll hit the $20,000 within the next few weeks,“ she said.

“The Barcaldine Regional Council have been a big supporter of us, they let us use their facilities, and we’ve had a lot of businesses and individuals donate to our raffle—we had over 500 raffle tickets this year.

“And a lot of people volunteered with cooking and cleaning. “

If you would like to, the best way to donate is to visit the Aramac Loud Shirt Day Facebook page and follow the link.

