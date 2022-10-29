Police remembered

Michael R Williams

This week, members of the Longreach Police Service were recognised for their time serving the community.

Longreach Patrol Group Inspector Julia Cook said serving the community comes with a lot of risk and a lot of challenges.

“It’s important we recognise their service to the community,” she said.

“Today we’ve seen a lot of awards given out: we’ve seen an Assistant Commissioners Certificate for operational excellence and more.

“But what’s very special about today is we have two police officers who received their 40 years clasps.”

Two Sergeants were recognised on the day for 40 years of service.

“Today we saw both Sergeant Al McPhee, who has been in Longreach for a very long time and also Sergeant Wayne Lynn who today marks the last day of his service,” Ms Cook said.

“So we’re here to not only celebrate the achievements of all the officers but recognise the service that some of these police have given.

“It was important we held it in front of the station, particularly, with today being the day we pipe out Sergeant Wayne Lynn after his 40 years service as he goes on to the next chapter of his life.”

Ms Cook said the day was helped organise by various staff of the police department.

“A lot of my very special staff helped organise today, Emma Elliott, Jo Wighton, Jody Cronin, Rachelle Bischel, and Judy Neuendorf were key in organising today.

“It’s a traditional custom for us police to give to our esteemed colleagues who have had a long successful career, and Wayne epitomises that.

“It was important to pipe him out and thank him for his service.”