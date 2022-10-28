Big win for Wellshot

By Michael Lloyd

Senior cricket continued at the weekend with the Wellshot recording a big win over an inexperienced but enthusiastic RSL side.

Batting first Wellshot were in early trouble, but some big hitting from the middle order of Jarred Byrnes and Robert Johnstone saw them finished on 8/170 off their allotted 20 overs.

Michael Trad and Jasper Close finished with some impressive bowling figures, but those caught in the middle order onslaught suffered.

The RSL innings never got going and no batsman got to double figures on the way to being bowled out for 31. Liam Thurecht 3/2 and Casey Peacock 2/0 had the most impressive figures for the Wellshot on a good night for all their bowlers.

Unfortunately, the grand final this Friday has been rained out with a decision to be made on a new date depending on the new pitch construction and other factors.

Juniors continue to go along at a cracking pace on a Saturday morning with new members welcome at any time.

Congratulations to Lachie and Kody Hunt for being selected in the North West school’s side, with early reports the team is achieving many of the goals it set out at the beginning of the week.