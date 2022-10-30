Local favourite ready to thrill

By Melissa Coleman

Rodeo enthusiasts turn their attention to the south of the state this week, with the running of the Warwick rodeo.

Warwick cowboy Mitch Eastwell has his eye firmly focused on the APRA National finals this year.

He is the local favourite to beat in the roping events and with a record number of entries for all events at the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft this year he’s definitely one to watch.

Mitch said Warwick is a huge rodeo and it attracts the best in the country.

“You have to be on your game to win it because you’re mixing with the best.“

And the way to do that Mitch says is to focus and don’t think to far ahead.

However the APRA National finals are happening two weeks after the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft.

With the top 15 competitors going head to head for four rounds.

The winner will be crowned Australian champion for 2022

In the past Mitch has won the National Rodeo Association all round title, the sports star award and was awarded the Senior Sports Star of the year and adds to these titles nearly every year.

He won the Mount Isa Rodeo calf roping event and all rounder in 2018 and is looking to add more to his mantle.

Mitch and his brothers Brock and Wade Eastwell have been dominating the rodeo scene for many years.

A healthy sibling rivalry can improve even the most accomplished cowboy.

“We practice most days after work.“

“It’s what you have to do to win,“ he said.