Homegrown talent kicking of three huge days of entertainment

By Dominique Tassell

Fresh from their win at the National Busking Championships, Warwick band ‘The 78 Sound’ will be playing the Warwick Rodeo & Campdraft’s on Thursday night.

The band, comprised of local brothers Ben, Clayton, and Morgan Vellacott are looking forward to playing back on their home turf.

Eldest brother Ben says he and the boys are looking forward to putting on a great show and seeing everyone enjoy themselves.

Q. How did the band come about? I understand you’ve been together since 2019?

A: Clayton, Morgan and myself have actually been playing music together for nearly 10 years now. We’re all brothers, so growing up in the same house, it came together pretty naturally. In 2019 we decided to take on a new name and start with a fresh slate, which is how the 78 Sound came about.

Q. I know you played at the Warwick Show earlier this year, what’s it like to be back playing in your hometown? What else have you been up to this year?

A: We were very excited about being asked to play the show earlier this year, and we’re very grateful and equally excited to have been asked back to play the Rodeo. We love playing in front of a home crowd, Warwick is always out for a good time so it’s always a great atmosphere. We’ve had a really big year individually and collectively. Morgs has been travelling around the world, Clayton took some time to go travelling around Outback Queensland, and Ben also performs as a solo act and he’s had his busiest year on record. The band has kept super busy with private functions, weddings and slots at different pubs and hotels around the Darling Downs.

Q. I understand one of your brothers took a break but is back, and you now have a new member? Can you tell me a bit about that?

A: Yeah he did, Morgan took some time to go travelling overseas for a few months this year. In his absence, we got in touch with Dan Plant who I’d known through highschool, (who was conveniently coming home from being overseas at the time) to see if he’d be interested in joining in. We’d been keeping pretty busy and didn’t want to slow down while Morgs was away, and Dan was keen to jump on board to help keep the ball rolling. Dan is a fantastic musician, and a great guy so we really wanted to keep him on board, and Morgan was keen to move across to playing rhythm guitar. So that’s what we did. It’s been really great expanding to a four piece band, it’s helping us to grow our sound and allowing us to knuckle down on creating a great performance as well.

Q. Can you describe the kind of music you play? Are there any other musicians who have influenced your sound?

A: As individuals, our list of influences could go on for a mile! But collectively when we come together for an event like this, we’re trying to channel the likes of Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, and Luke Combs. Artists that put on a great show, with great songs, and know how to work a crowd.

Q. What can attendees at the Warwick Rodeo expect from your set?

A: A huge variety of great country music. From classic 80s and 90s country ala Alan Jackson, George Strait and Brooks & Dunn. To modern country hits from the likes of Luke Combs, Kip Moore and Morgan Wallen. We’re just super excited to get out and play music we love, put on a great show for the punters, and make sure people have a fantastic night!

The 78 Sound will hit the stage on Thursday night, kicking off three huge days of entertainment.