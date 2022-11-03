Relaxing and recharging in the Channel Country

More than 250 women from across country Queensland and North-West New South Wales made the annual pilgrimage to Windorah for the ninth annual Channel Country Ladies Day.

It was a chance to chill out in the Barcoo Shire of the weekend, recharge the batteries and raise funs for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Channel Country Ladies Day president Di Dowrick said the wet weather leading into the weekend certainly didn’t dampen spirits, with women from as far as Rockhampton and Charters Towers enjoying a three-day program including guest speakers, themed events, business and creative workshops, stand-up comedy, beauty, health and hair appointments, plus market stall shopping and fine dining.

“It’s wonderful to know that there are now hundreds of women across regional Queensland who are back home now reflecting on their weekend, each who’ve had a chance to relax, try their hand at something new, got in a shopping fix, listened to some inspiring speakers, done something creative, and have walked away feeling refreshed,” explains President Di .

“The Committee are looking forward to doing it all again next year, and we are planning something extra special in 2023.”

‘Mexican Fiesta’ inspired festivities kicked off the weekend on Friday evening with all-female Melbourne based Mariachi Band Queen of Hearts stealing the show early before a comedy set from acclaimed comedian Carolyn Mandersloot, before finishing the night with Toyota Star Award Winner musician Rachael Fahim singing classics and taking song requests late into the night.

The selection of guest speakers, including Queensland MP Deb Frecklington, Jo Capp, Louise Fitzgerald-Baker and rural photographer Al Mabin, flown in on sponsored flight thanks to sponsors Black Truck and Ag Toowoomba, drew big crowds with their stories of courage and resilience, offering insights on finding your voice in the bush, and bridging the city country divide.

Di Dowrick, who is from Charleville, said the feedback coming through already from the weekend was positive, with many expressing gratitude for the abundance of activities on offer, and enquiring about the next instalment in 2023.

“The diversity of services we are able to bring to the event is a big part of why it’s so successful,” she said.

“We had local beauty therapists on hand to provide massage, nail and hair appointments as well as health service providers, such as the Royal Flying Doctor Service who were with us for the weekend offering advice and referrals. And that’s just one element of the weekend.”

The creative workshops were a huge hit with five sessions on offer from a series of artistic local artists, including handcrafted leather workshops, acrylic canvas painting, Macrame and PVC clutch making workshops on offer, all which were fully subscribed.

Another highlight of the weekend was the auction of the ‘Community Canvas’ painted over the weekend by Artist in Residence Lyn Barnes, with contributions from each participant. The painting, auctioned off on Saturday night with the help if MP Deb Frecklington, sold for $19,500, with half of the proceeds going directly to Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Saturday night entertainment alongside the Sand Dune Sunset themed dinner included a fashion parade by Red Ridge Interior Queensland, showcasing local indigenous artist-designed garments, adorned by local women.

Next year will mark the tenth event for the organisation, and will be hosted in the Diamantina Shire. The specific location in the shire will be announced in the coming months.