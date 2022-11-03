Heart breaking loss of “Our Scotty”

Suzie C McDarra

One of our most humble givers, Quentin Scott, aged 66, passed away from a sudden heart attack in his backyard on Monday, October 17, not long after saying to his wife Alison, before she left her home visit to return to the Pioneer’s Home, “I love you” three times.

Affectionately known as “Scotty”, he had been suffering from a kidney infection and leaves behind Alison and daughters Cheryl, Kerry and sons Wes and Barry.

When the sad news reached social media’s community pages, the original post by his employer Richard and Marisse Kinnon’s “Outback Pioneers” page was flooded with comments, gathering 3800 emojis and 1100 comments from people all over the world who’d experienced Scotty’s genuine bush nature.

Scotty’s involvement in the tourism industry ended with his most recent role as Barefoot Bush Poet for the Kinnon family for 12 years, and prior to that he’d been with Alan and Sue Smith’s Aussie Outback Tours, as well as working as a fireside poet at the Longreach Tourist Park, and as a tour guide at the Longreach Pastoral College and nature walk guide at Iningai Nature Park.

Scotty came to Longreach in 1991 on a transfer from his Brisbane-based Department of Primary Industries (DPI) role of ten years where he was an animal attendant at the Animal Research Institute.

Dr Warren Hoey, Arid Zone Research Institute Director from 1988 – 1996 and former Director General of the DPI, flew to Longreach for the funeral.

“Scotty worked in Animal Husbandry at the DPI in Longreach for about 15 years, but he helped wherever was needed – he was the first person to put up his hand,” Warren said.

“He liked people to be doing things and not just talking about airy-fairy stuff so he was very grounding and he wasn’t in awe of authority.

“He came in one day and said to me ‘you’ve got a PhD in air conditioning – hot air – why don’t you get out and do something,” he laughed.

“He wouldn’t shirk the job – nothing could stop him – too hot, no shoes, no problem, he’d just keep on going,” Warren said.

Scotty’s funeral at the Longreach Civic Centre on Monday morning was a full house with hundreds of people attending.

Perhaps he had such a big heart because he was born with a hole in his heart, which was corrected by open heart surgery when he was about 15 years old.

Scotty’s brother-in-law, Nick Olsthoorn, explained in the Eulogy this wasn’t his only challenge, when four days prior to his 21st birthday, he was thrown from a horse during a storm and later found choking on his own vomit.

He remained in a coma for six weeks and his family was told he would never walk again.

“They obviously didn’t count on this suborn little fellas guts and tenacity,” Nick said.

“Years of hard work paid off for him and he could walk again – and it is obvious he never stopped walking again.”

During his recovery journey, Scotty said he discovered being barefoot gave him better balance.

Richard Kinnon and family have had associations with Scotty and Alison for 20 years and he was employed with the family tourism business as the star of the river cruise show with his poetry recitals.

“Scotty…” said an emotion-filled Richard, “has been more than a workman for me and my family.

“He’s been a mate you could truly rely on.

Richard said Scotty stood by him in the hard times of drought, helping him feed the cattle and get promotional flyers of tours out to the township.

“He was the loyalest little fella I’ve ever known.”

“He was probably, in my eyes, one of the most genuine outback characters we will ever know or ever see, because of his realness and his genuineness.

“I tell you what, we’re really going to miss him, the little mate he was,” Richard said.

Despite his much-loved public persona, Scotty was a humble man, and much of his quiet contribution was his dedicated work for charities.

You might miss seeing his white van driving the streets, his hat dipping in a nod to passers-by as he went between the 200 recycling collections points around town on a daily basis.

Rain or shine, Scotty’s first run of the day was at dawn and he was home unloading a boot full of bottles and cans by 7.30 am where he would sort and remove lids.

Patsy Worland who co-founded Outwest Container Exchange with husband Jamie through the Containers for Change program said in the ten months of 2022, Scotty had returned over 83,000 items, resulting in $8,300 donated to charities including Longreach Lions Club, Landcare, and Cystic Fibrosis.

“That’s a lot of items kept from landfill just by Scotty!”

“Scotty was one of the first people to come in and find out about the Containers for Change program and he’s been collecting and returning items two or three times a week since we began in 2019,” Patsy said.

“He was very passionate about ensuring they were sorted correctly and people can continue Scotty’s legacy to donate to those charities by dropping their items into Outwest Container Exchange – preferably lid free Scotty-style, of course!” Patsy said.

As one of the biggest recipients of Scotty’s bottle refund donations, the Longreach Lions Club are feeling the loss.

“He was at any and all Longreach Lions Club events serving, selling Christmas cakes or collecting containers,” said President Tylyena Penny.

“The Longreach Lions Club will definitely feel lost without him.”

Beloved Barefoot Scotty, you leave us all with big shoes to fill.

As Elaine Britton who spoke of Scotty’s history said, “There is not enough superlatives to describe this remarkable man”, but here’s a few we’ve gathered from the community:

“He was the heart and soul of this town – he can’t be replaced.”

Dr Warren Hoey, former Director at the Arid Zone Research Institute, Longreach

“Dedicated, Committed, Himself. He could really give you a dressing down; Nothing he said was mean; he was just true to himself.”

David Phelps, former colleague at DPI

“Scotty did a lot for the community behind the scenes. And he had a heart of gold. Everyone accepted him as Scotty.”

Wendy Phelps

“Our Scotty was a loveable, unforgettable legend.”

Rosemary Champion

“Scotty was an iconic and one of a kind man.”

Tylyena Penny, President Longreach Lions Club

“A one-off. Irreplaceable. Unstoppable.”

Daughter Zanda and her husband Nick and family

“The Quintessential Battler”

Lance Smith

“His recital of the poem about the war-horses brought me to tears. He approached me later saying ‘somebody always cries’.”

Susan Rawsthorne

Scotty’s closing words, six nights a week, to the Outback Pioneer’s boat cruise dinner guests sitting by the banks of the Thomson River were:

“I’ll leave you with a little verse, something to remember: Out where the handshakes are a little stronger, out where the smiles last a little longer, that’s where the west begins”.