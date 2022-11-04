Cupcakes for a cause

Michael R Williams

To raise funds for the Western Breast and Prostate Cancer Support Group, local bank, Westpac sold pink cupcakes to willing customers.

“It started about 25 years ago and there became a need for a support group as many people were being diagnosed with breast cancer at the time,” said Representative of Western Breast and Prostate Cancer Support Group Helen Barrett.

“It’s only been in the last six years that we have had people with prostate cancer become involved as the Breast Cancer Society of Queensland – who manage the funding – decided to bring include prostate cancer as an ailment they support.

“We give grants to newly diagnosed people with breast or prostate cancer.”

Ms Barrett said despite the ground the group covers, there are light on members.

“We’re very thin on the ground,” she said.

“I became a member in 2010 when I was diagnosed with breast cancer—it was an automatic membership.

“It’s a long hard road, currently, there is Sharon Rose, Helen Morton, and Wendy Brown.

“We cover the Central West region, Alpha to Winton and Muttaburra to Windorah.”

Ms Barrett said the group was well funded for their endeavours.

“We don’t have to do too many events because of our generous communities, every year, Western Barrels has an event which raises most of the funding we need,” she said.

“Being October and breast cancer awareness month it was nice to be approached by Mai and her team at Westpac bank to see if we could participate in any way.”

Longreach Westpac Branch Manager Mai Cameron said charity was a part of the culture at Westpac.

“We’re doing it because we all know someone who has been affected by breast cancer,” she said.

“It’s quite prevalent in our community, and it is important we continue to be involved with the community.

“We’re always doing things that include community involvement like Meals on Wheels.”

“Helen and her team do an amazing job in the community.”