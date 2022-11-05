New exhibition at QFOM

Michael R Williams

A new exhibition has hit the Qantas Founders Outback Museum with a theme of Australian during the space age.

Senior Curator at the Qantas Founders Outback Museum Sarah Johnson said it was a touring exhibition from the National Archives of Australia in Canberra, and the museum had a really great connection with NAA, hosting a number of their touring exhibitions before.

“And they do a fantastic job of developing exhibitions for all Australians, they’re really passionate about pushing great shows like that out to the regions.

“This show is focussing on Australia in the space age—1950s to the 1970s period.“

Ms Johnson said the exhibition fit in with the aesthetics of the museum dedicated to aviation.

“We selected the show because, being a museum about flight, aviation and all the cultural associations that come with that like fashion and design—this seemed like a perfect combination with that because airforce and airlines and outer space go hand-in-hand,“ she said.

“These are stories that people of all generations can connect with.

“People who might have a living memory of shows like Mr Squiggle or Doctor Who will connect—but there might be a new generation who may not have heard of Mr Squiggle and may enjoy learning about that or might enjoy learning about the Woomera rocket ranges and also the implications of that for the First Nations peoples on country.

“Another interesting display is a letter written by a young girl to then Prime Minister Harold Holt about her worry of UFOs, saying she’s worried about strange things in the sky and people disappearing.

“She then got a dry letter back stating ’everything can be explained logically, no need to worry’.“

Ms Johnson said the exhibition will stick around until April next year.

“There is a lot of material here, so you do need to take your time, and maybe even come back,“ she said.

Ms Johnson said thank you to the team who helped organise the exhibition.