New home for mental health care

Michael R Williams

Selectability, an organisation focused on mental health well-being and suicide prevention and providing NDIS, has officially held an open day celebrating its new home in Longreach.

Regional Coordinator Ash Watson said the day was about opening up their new mental health hub or ‘clubhouse’.

“Its a safe space for people living with disability to come and socially interact, participate in groups, and just promote mental well-being,” he said.

“Its been an excellent turnout, we had 30 plus people come through the door to see what we’re planning on implementing.

“Its been about promoting what we can do to build word-of-mouth interest.”

Free cake and a sausage sizzle was provided to those who attended.

“Everyone likes free food, it was good to get as many people down as possible,” Mr Watson said.

“I don’t think anyone complains about a snag.”

Mr Watson said the clubhouse was welcome to anyone interested.

“We’re welcome Monday through to Friday between 8 and 4.30, and there should always be someone there willing to run you through the venue to have a look,” he said.

“We will be delivering services Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, so if you or a family member need service, let us know.”