History of Patrick Duffy

Dr Arratta Memorial Museum Assn Inc, Muttaburra

Born in Ireland in February 1868, Patrick Duffy came to Australia in 1888, and immediately secured a job as a labourer in Brisbane before applying to join the Police Force.

He was sworn in as a Constable in October 1890, and a few months later was sent to Barcaldine with 15 other constables, in connection with the famous shearers’ strike.

There he was placed on patrol duty and assigned to a particular area (possibly Ilfracombe) which he patrolled on horseback—days were long and hard, and Patrick Duffy is quoted as saying that he was often so weary by day’s end that he could sleep soundly on an ant-bed!

At the end of 1891, he was transferred to Winton, where he was again mostly on patrol duty, and distinguished himself in more than one event.

He was required to take urgent documents to Longreach, then a distance of 131 miles and, with three changes of horses, he made the journey in 18 hours. That record stood for many years.

On another occasion, he needed to find a witness for a court case and brought the man back 18 days and 765 miles later.

His search took him to Elderslie, Cork, Brighton Downs, Diamantina Lakes, Devonport Downs, Monkira, Birdsville, Bedourie, and Marion Downs—all on horseback, and closely following a long trip taken to apprehend the two thieves that the required witness had fallen victim to.

Patrick Duffy married Norah (née O’Brien, also born in Ireland) in 1895, while in Winton.

(Incidentally, Norah’s sister, Catherine, was married to Patrick Ryan, a constable in Muttaburra 1877-1883.)

Patrick and Norah Duffy had five sons (2 were born in Muttaburra) and one daughter.

In March 1896, he was placed in charge at Tangorin, where he was also Acting Clerk of Petty Sessions.

While there, he and Mrs Duffy were commended for their efforts to make the station a nicer place by planting trees, etc.

Four years later he was transferred to Muttaburra, where he remained for 14 years, usually with the aid of one or two constables and sometimes a tracker.

This was when Muttaburra had six hotels, plus the school (which his children attended), a hospital, three stores, a butcher shop, and a post office, and he arrived at the time when a police magistrate was no longer stationed in the town.

There were two weekly mail runs from Aramac and Longreach, plus one from Tangorin/Hughenden.

Patrick Duffy was promoted to Acting Sergeant at the beginning of 1901, and then to Sergeant at the end of 1910.

His district covered an extensive area, and police patrol work, being on horseback, was often restricted by seasonal conditions of the time.

A bicycle was added to their modes of transport in mid-1902.

A Police Station inspection report, made by Inspector Lamond of Longreach, stated:

July 1903 – “Everything about Muttaburra most satisfactory – Acting Sergt Duffy had just got convictions against cattle stealer and sly grog puller – whatever this Acting Sergt does is done well.”

Duffy’s service history is regularly marked with ‘Favourable Records’, and rewards and commendations for good work.

Besides police duties, Duffy was acting Land Commissioner at Muttaburra, assistant/acting Registrar of Births and Deaths, Licensing Inspector, Inspector of Slaughterhouses, Acting Clerk of Petty Sessions, and other official roles.

On his departure from Muttaburra in March 1914, the residents gave Patrick Duffy a great send-off, and presented him with a purse of sovereigns or a 50-guinea gold watch and chain (reports differ), and expressed much regard for his unfailing tact and courtesy.

Patrick Duffy was transferred to Blackall for a couple of years before a transfer to Longreach.

He continued to distinguish himself with good police work and was promoted to Senior Sergeant in 1918.

In 1920 he was transferred to Warwick, and in October 1923, to the congratulations of many western folks, he was awarded the rank of Sub-Inspector and happily transferred back to Longreach to take charge of the district.

This district was “larger than the whole area of England”. Patrick Duffy was awarded an Imperial Service Medal.

In 1928, on reaching the age of 60, he retired from the service after 38 years of duty.

During that time, Patrick did not have one day absent on sick leave, and he and his wife took only seven weeks’ holiday.

He continued to reside in Longreach, where he died, aged 79, in August 1944.

He is buried in the Longreach Cemetery.

Norah died in 1962 and is buried alongside him.

Three sons and two daughters-in-law are also buried there.

Patrick Duffy was described as extremely able, but firm and sympathetic, as the giver of kindly advice, and also as “courteous, capable and fearless” and “highly respected and esteemed throughout the Central West”.

It was in the Central West that he spent so much of his working life, and where he chose to remain for his retirement years.