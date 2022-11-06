Neil Fisher

One of my favourite shade trees is the beautiful flowering Jacaranda.

With its delicate, misty lavender flowers and fern-like foliage this deciduous tree has long been grown for the floral display but just think if you could have trees of mauve and white?

Did you know that there is a white flowering variety of Jacaranda?

Imagine a tree in full bloom surrounded by a carpet of white.

There is a garden in Garden Street, Blackall that has both white and mauve flowering varieties in bloom at the moment.

And even at the final stage of the flowering season the colour display of mauve and white is worthy of duplication in other communities.

So picture a streetscape with an avenue of trees in western Queensland that blankets the town in mauve and white blankets.

How impressive would that look to local residents and tourists?

Well, that could be a possibility with planting Jacaranda mimosifolia alba.

Jacaranda mimosifolia alba or Jacaranda White Christmas as it is commercially known.

You could expect this Jacaranda to reach a height of eight to 10 metres, and up to six metres across when fully mature, similar to the mauve flower variety. Jacaranda is also known as False Rosewood, the timber of this tree can be quite useful in the manufacture of furniture and cabinets.

The wood is semi-hard and yellowish in colour.

They prefer well-drained soil in a sunny position.

If the tree is given too much water prior to flowering, the foliage will engulf the buds and you will lose the startling effect of the flowering.

It is believed that the first white flowering Jacaranda to be grown in this country was brought into Australia by a doctor from Bellingen, NSW in 1960.

Dr George Hewitt sourced the rare white Jacaranda from a collector in Florida who had obtained plants from Brazil.

Jacarandas have a comfortable spreading habit that seems to invite gardeners to place Elkhorns and Staghorns on the trunk.

As the roots spread far, being so near the surface and hungry feeders, it is difficult to grow some varieties of shrubs or annuals around the base of the trunk.

The tree has an irregular-shaped growing pattern unless staked when young, although this habit can be used to advantage to train the tree to grow into unusual positions.

While Central Queensland has some beautiful specimens of Jacaranda, it is hard to believe that the tree is naturally found in the high-and-dry deserts of Brazil, Bolivia, and Argentina.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Jacaranda has been a significant and successful invader (or pest) in the northern and eastern parts of South Africa, infesting areas of savanna, woodland and forests in sheltered situations.

AFTER STORM PRUNING

If you have a shrub or tree that has been storm damaged, and you are now wondering if you should remove it completely from the garden and replace it, you should think about how long it has taken to establish the plant to its current size.

It would seem a shame to waste all of those growing years, especially when it is possible to make even the untidiest shrub or tree into a neat and attractive specimen. Here are some simple steps to rejuvenate that storm-damaged shrub or tree, providing it has at least one strong, upright stem.

Step One: Cut off all side branches in line with the main stem.

Step Two: Reduce the main stem to the height that you would like the new branches to be.

Step Three: Loosen the soil around the plant, maybe apply some compost, mulch well and apply ample quantities of water.

Step Four: Wait until new branches develop, with at least four sets of leaves, then lightly tip-prune the new growth.

Each year, cut the plant right back by up to one-third of the plant’s growth, and continue trimming and tip-pruning the new growth throughout the year. When you notice any branches that look out of place in the shape you want, or that look sparsely foliaged, remove them immediately so that a new young branch can take its place.

The best time to prune flowering shrubs is after the main flush of blooms has died off.

It is important to remember that most flowers form on one-year-old stems, so if you prune too early, many blooms can be lost.

Foliage plants are best to be cut back in late winter so that they will produce masses of colourful new growth in spring.

But if the Foliage plants have recently been storm-damaged definitely remove the damaged parts of the plant.