Historic trains come to Longreach

Longreach tourist business Outback Aussie Tours will begin to relocate two iconic Queensland Rail heritage 2000 class rail motors from Ipswich to their new home in Longreach, Outback Queensland.

Currently housed at Queensland Rail’s Ipswich Workshop, the RM2034 and RM 2036 have been a part of Queensland’s rail history since 1971.

The trains are well known for running between Brisabane’s southside going north to Gympie and Bundaberg.

They were used by Queensland Rail (QR) Heritage for special tours to Toowoomba for the Carnival of Flowers and removed from service on 26 January 2000 but have been retained by QR for charter and QR departmental work.

Their new attraction will be named the Outback Rail Adventure and will become a part of Outback Aussie Tours owners, Alan and Sue Smith’s vision for a new maintenance facility and rail siding for the rail motors to be housed in Longreach they have been working on since 2019.

“Whether you like trains or like the Outback or both, this is going to be a new and entertaining experience in Longreach,” Alan said.

“We have such a great number of attractions here in Longreach and surrounding localities for visitors to come and enjoy, it’s going to be great to add another unique attraction to Outback Queensland’s tourism offerings.”

“Our new and exciting experiences will begin with phase one—which includes the Great Darr River Run, the Silver Tail Sunset, the Historic Ilfracombe Excursion and the Old Bluey’s Flyer.

“Future phases will include Barcaldine, Emerald and Winton.”

“All going according to plan, we hope to have the refurbished rail motors operational in Longreach by early 2023 with train experiences commencing in May 2023.”

The 22 tonne railmotors which are just over 17 metres in length, will be transported to Longreach on a specialised flatbed tilt truck, travelling over 1100km to their new home.

This project was supported through the Queensland Government’s Outback Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

The first rail motor will depart Ipswich on Wednesday 9 November and is expected to arrive in Longreach on Thursday afternoon 10 November 2022.

The community is invited to come and view the rail motor while still on the flatbed tilt truck on Thursday 10 November 2022 at 5.30pm.

A free sausage sizzle will be available to those attending.

Alan and Sue have owned and run Aussie Outback Tours, based in Longreach, for over 35 years, and are passionate about sharing the Outback with locals and visitors alike. To stay abreast of the Outback Rail Adventure (ORA) progress and arrival in Longreach visit their social media pages: www.facebook.com/outbackaussietours.official and www.instagram.com/outbackaussietours/