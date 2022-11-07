Roma’s haunted houses

By Alayna Fong, Maranoa Today

Did you hear there were haunted houses in town on Halloween?

Two Roma families dug out their skeletons and pumpkins to deck out their houses for all the keen trick-or-treaters and boy did they just become extra eerie with the big storms.

Sonya Harland of Mayne Street decks out her front yard every year for the spooky occasion.

“The whole set-up takes me a couple of weeks and although we use the same props each year we do change where they go each year,” Sonya said.

The yard had lanterns and spider webs hanging from trees, a fog machine, graves, and a spooky photo wall to record the memories.

Travelling just five minutes away to Cottell Street, Debra Park went one step further and transformed their entire place into a haunted house.

It was a jump scare guarantee with hanging skeletons, mummies, ghouls and reapers among the mix of real people with scary costumes. Lights were also nowhere to be seen.

Although Debra has done a haunted house in Toowoomba before, this is the first time she has brought it to Roma.

It took Debra and her neighbours many hours to put the masterpiece together, and luckily the storms didn’t keep anyone away.

“Kids kept coming during the heaviest of rain so as soon as it stopped, we let them come in and have their fun and they just kept rolling in,” Debra said.