By Paul Mcintosh

After nearly seven years in these dual agronomy extension roles for Weedsmart and Pulse Australia , I am now more aware of how much pressure we can all put on our farming systems.

By pressure I mean continuous cropping whilst issues like soil borne diseases flourish, increasing weed species that are now herbicide resistant, along with soil constraints like rising sodium and chloride problems and a host of other considerations

No surprise that today I am turning a spotlight on Annual Barnyard Grass or ABG.

My definition of a weed is still a plant out of place and certainly on a few occasions weeds can be handy for example keeping VAM or by its new name of AM, (Arbuscular Mycorrhizza) being maintained by a live root system.

Weeds can even protect for some soil erosion reductions.

However most weeds are just pains in the backsides.

Very competitive to our crops, downgrading of end grain quality, moisture loss, grain admixture and of course replenishing the weed seed bank for the next few years.

Even a single annual grass or broadleaf weed can leave behind some 20,000 or 100,000 seeds.

Have a look at these pictures. Barnyard grass monsters from a Western Downs grain sorghum crop a few years ago.

The grain sorghum crop has some fair heads on the stalks and tillers, just not enough, due to a huge grass problem.

Now conservatively these patches of grass could easily be leaving a couple of thousand viable seeds per square metre.

Let’s assume the original grass plant did not die with the glyphosate application at pre-plant time.

Why is that you ask? Reasons are perhaps a complete miss by the spray rig, dusty wheel track problems covering the ARG, too low a herbicide rate or even drought stress conditions.

The other bogey is herbicide resistance .

Not everyone wants to know about herbicide resistance problems, however as the months and years march on, our Annual Barnyard grass and others just gets tougher to control by herbicides.

Now the technical part. ABG we have known from my AHRI colleagues in Perth, that target site resistance is a common resistance mechanism in many weeds .

Surprise surprise, about the end of 2019 in the northern tropics of Australia, we discovered the world first metabolic resistance of Glyphosate in ABG.

In other words the plant breaks down the glyphosate molecule into pieces, before the herbicide molecules can get to the target site of the Annual Barnyard Grass plant.

Target site is where a herbicide molecule usually bind to and therefore stops the plant from living.

I did not take too much attention firstly, however it is swinging around in other areas, to be another painful issue in weed control.

So plants that are weeds win again or do they? Not really, with my hugely best advice being to follow the Weedsmart Big 6 tips and tactics and this will at least give you better and longer lasting weed control, apart from just using more drums or herbicide shuttles from in the shed.

Paul McIntosh is Industry Development Agronomist – Northern Region Pulse Australia/WeedSmart.