March in name of child safety

Michael R Williams

Students, Teachers, and Staff from Our Lady’s Catholic School marched down Eagle St in the name of spreading child safety awareness on Day for Daniel, named after Daniel Morcombe.

Peter Thurecht Principal, Our Lady’s Catholic School said it was important to keep the memory of Daniel Morcombe alive and to commemorate Day for Daniel.

“From that tragic event, children, generations later are able to learn about child safety in very practical ways in classrooms across Australia,” he said.

“I think it’s very important to keep the youth of our country safe at all times.

“We marched down Eagle St past the local businesses, and I think it’s been important to spread the awareness alive in the community—that’s the big part of the march and just letting all of our community know that we’re trying to keep Longreach safe.”

Our Lady’s Catholic School is committed to education around child safety.

“We do the Daniel Morcombe child safety curriculum at Our Lady’s and that’s Diocese and wide, and it does play an important part,” Mr Thurecht said.

“There are three lessons we look to instil in our students and that’s: recognise, react, and report.

“Recognise is when you start getting those feelings, butterflies in the stomach, your hair might be starting to stand up—you get those feelings knowing something is unsafe.

“Then you have to react, whether that’s to find a safe adult or a safe place and then report it to someone straight away.”

Senior Constable Tom Patten from the Longreach Police Station visited the school to give a speech on child safety.

“It was just to reinforce the learnings that are already happening at the school,” he said.

“It is just about being aware of their surroundings.

“As they get older, they spend more time alone—walking to and from school or getting from place to place, so it’s about being able to recognise when they’re feeling uncomfortable or when they’re thinking ok, something might be about to happen.”

Constable Patten said his speech was very similar to what was already being taught in the school.

“It’s just being able to recognise who are the people you can tell, where are the places you can go—we’re a small community so we actually know a lot of people, so we need to be able to feel comfortable and know who are the people we can talk to,” he said.

“With the Daniel Morcombe Foundation going school-wide, we’re here to support it.

“We’ll always promote child safety through a variety of means, whether it be on the roads or cyber safety—all of those things are important to reinforce in kids on a regular basis.

“We need to make sure we keep on talking about it.”

Mr Thurecht thanked ‘adopt-a-cop’ Tom Patten for always making himself available to talk.