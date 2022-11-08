Queensland beef roads budget milestone

The Queensland Beef Corridors (QBC) group of councils have welcomed the federal government’s $400 million commitment to fund upgrades to the beef supply chain road network.

The QBC group encompasses the Barcaldine, Central Highlands, Worrabinda, Isaac, Banana, Rockhampton and Gladstone Regions.

Spokesperson and Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor, Kerry Hayes said on the day after the budget that they’ve always been optimistic, but the announcement certainly was a good day for QBC mayors, their communities and local producers.

“Queensland Beef Corridors are a regional road network and critical supply chain for our beef industry and the logistics around it,“ Mayor Hayes said.

“Finally seeing priority investment and being a step closer to delivering long overdue improvements is good news for the local beef industry.“

The funding was announced as a priority infrastructure project under the federal budget’s Building a Better Future through considered Infrastructure Investment on Tuesday evening.

“We are delighted that the federal government has sought to invest in this critical infrastructure upgrade program which we aspire would be delivered over a six-year program of works in a collaboration across all levels of government, industry and the community,“ said Mayor Hayes.

The QBC consortium will seek to secure the remaining $181M funding component for the historic investment program from the state government.

QBC brings together a program of $809M of works, comprising nine sections, or 457 kilometres, of unsealed beef feeder roads as a priority for sealing to achieve improved access, as well as upgrading three heavy vehicle corridors for access to processing facilities and the Port of Gladstone.

“We have established good rapport with our state partners and are grateful for their support and open communication to date. We look forward to working closely on progressing the program with a strong spirit of collaboration and innovation, during a challenging time for the construction industry, post- pandemic.“

The group launched the Queensland Beef Corridors campaign under the previous government during Rockhampton’s Beef Australia event in May 2021.