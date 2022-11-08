Music to our Ears for 130 Years

Longreach Archival And Historical Research Group Inc

The Longreach Town Band celebrates 130 years this year. It has a proud and interesting history. In 1892, the Ah Foo* Family Brass Band was active in Longreach. It was headed by Jimmy Ah Foo and his wife Evelina with all 13 of their children playing in the band.

The family also had a string band—the Ah Foo String Band.

Their bands provided musical entertainment at the family’s hotel, public concerts and town events.

Also in 1892, Reid Bros. started a brass band.

Reid Brothers were the builders of Longreach’s first hospital in 1893.

Yet another band also started in August 1892 – the Longreach Private Band – under the leadership of Mr Young.

Unfortunately, it had disbanded by December 1892 due to many members leaving the district.

The Ah Foo family bands continued on but after the demise of the Longreach Private Band, there was now no “official” town band.

In October 1895, newspaper reports state that “It has often been a matter of surprise and regret that a town of the size and importance of Longreach has not amongst its institutions a brass band available for the public amusement.”

The local friendly societies (Ancient Order of Foresters, Oddfellows and Hibernians) decided to get together and do something about the situation.

By December 1895, a new bandmaster was appointed (Mr C.J. Davis), band members were keen to start and instruments were ordered.

Thus, the Longreach Friendly Societies’ Band was formed.

In the ensuing years, the band went through many highs and lows.

The highs were always the quality performances given by the band at events including Sports’ Days, race meetings, Longreach Shows, benefit concerts, parades and funerals.

Other high points were the periodic acquisition or upgrade of instruments, uniforms, members and bandmasters, as well as winning awards at Band Competitions around the state.

The inevitable lows saw the loss of players, the loss of instruments due to fire, the intervention of the war years and drought, and financial instability.

In 1924, the firm of Edwards Martin Ltd formed its own band, the Edwards Martin Brass Band.

At one time, the company employed 120 people and many were keen musicians.

One of the firm’s founders, Mr John Martin, was one of the main instigators of the Friendly Societies’ Band and the new Edwards Martin band was formed not in opposition but as a welcome pastime for the firm’s employees and an additional band for the growing town.

Mr W. Kennedy was the bandmaster.

The band was disbanded in February 1929 and most of its instruments, music stands and music were donated to the Longreach Town Band with a request that the instruments be used primarily by the learners.

The position of bandmaster was always a prestigious position.

In the early years, it was usually a salaried position.

Sometimes locals held the position and at other times applications were received from all over the state and an import was appointed.

Some appointments were hotly debated.

In one instance, the controversy was about whether the bandmaster should be appointed on the basis of having good musical ability versus their ability to raise a lot of money!

Other bandmasters over the years include:

– George Hammond (1901)

– J.E. Spooner (1906)

– Mr R Grace (1911)

– Tom Guy (1917-1919)

– J.G. Long (1919-1920)

– Mr W Crew (1921)

– Mr W.M. Browne

– J.G. Spooner

– Bill McDonald

– J. Jackson

– Fred Ah Foo (1927-1928 and 1933-1935)

– Fred Webb (1930)

– George Simpson (1937-1938)

– Mr Tab Wellings (1952-1953)

– Mr J Ryder

– Mr A. Locker (1959)

– Alf Partridge

– Archie Carbis

– Bill Tanks

– Stan Emslie

– Paddy Tanks

– Terry Tanks

– Michael Reibel (2008-2010)

– Lachlan Rich

– Tanya Lloyd (current).

During World War II, the band became known as the 26th Battalion Longreach Town Band when it got involved in Army training.

In the 1940s and 50s the Longreach Town Band would perform for an hour every Sunday in Edkins Park.

During the 1950s the band provided the music in the Masonic Lodge hall which was the regular Friday night venue for dancers.

In 1959 the Longreach Town Band played for the visit of Princess Alexandra.

It also played for the visit of Queen Elizabeth II in 1970 and in 2012 for the visit of the Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) and the Duchess of Cornwall (now Queen Consort).

In 2007 the Longreach Town Band marched into the showgrounds pumping out the “Colonel Bogey March” as part of the Queensland Music Festival’s performance of “The Greatest Show on Earth”.

In more recent years, performing at ANZAC Day services, Christmas Carols, concerts, outside the shops, with Opera Queensland and at numerous other events, the Longreach Town Band remains an integral part of our community – entertaining, fostering a love of music and offering tuition to anyone willing to learn. Longreach is proud of its band and is one of the few country towns in Australia to still have a town band. Although much has changed since 1892, we are thankful that the band plays on it.

*Ah Foo is sometimes seen as Affoo or Afoo.

