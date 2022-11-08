Three more shires no longer in drought

By Karen Simmons

After a long and heart-breaking 10-year dry the Blackall-Tambo Shire’s drought declaration has been lifted this week.

The total area of Queensland drought-declared has fallen again to 41.9 per cent after three more shires had their drought status revoked.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner said Local Drought Committees (LDCs) recommended the drought revocation of Banana, Blackall Tambo, and Gladstone Regional Councils.

“These shires have seen average to well-above-average rainfall since October 2021 and out-of-season rainfall in 2022, which has led to excellent pasture growth,” Mr Furner said.

“LDCs in remaining drought-declared areas will continue to monitor pasture recovery as temperatures warm and pastures recover.“

Mayor of the Blackall-Tambo Shire, Andrew Martin said he welcomed the news.

“After being drought-declared for 10 years we certainly welcome the news,“ Mr Martin said.

“We (the Local Drought Committees) had met in February and we weren’t quite ready to lift it then.

“But I’ve spoken to the Minister’s office and I’m happy with the decision.“

Mr Martin said there are science-based indicators that they look at to have the declaration lifted and they had been reached.

There is hope the surrounding shires of Longreach, Winton and Barcaldine may follow suit in the coming months.

Mr Furner said primary producers in drought-revoked areas can access freight subsidies for restocking and returning from agistment under the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme (DRAS).

“If a producer believes they are still experiencing difficult conditions in a council area that is no longer drought declared, then they could apply for an Individually Droughted Property (IDP) declaration,“ he said.

“This will continue to give them the same access to drought assistance as a current area declaration.”

The drought declaration map can be viewed at longpaddock.qld.gov.au

Under the Palaszczuk Government’s drought reforms primary producers no longer need to be in a drought-declared area to access assistance.

For further information on drought assistance visit daf.qld.gov.au or call the Customer Service Centre on 13 25 23.