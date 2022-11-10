Making the move to Longreach

By Karen Simmons

The word had spread all the way to Ipswich.

“This place is so friendly….there is so much work here…and affordable rentals too.“

Jessica Sullivan and partner Ben Coe had been knocked back over 100 times in the competitive rental market of the South East corner.

Jessica knew of families with little children living in tents up by a nearby water tower and didn’t want that to be her family’s fate.

She shared with the Longreach Leader this week what lead to their decision to pack up their lives and start afresh in the welcoming community of Longreach.

“It was my mum actually that came on holiday here recently, and she said everyone was so friendly and there were so many job opportunities here,“ Jessica said.

“Mum would send me photos of Longreach and jobs vacancies and rentals on her journey.“

Jessica, 24 said the couple had the idea to move to a smaller country town in Queensland to raise their children but hadn’t known where.

“For 14 months we had been knocked back over 100 houses mainly around Ipswich, and our son had experienced quite a bit of bullying at our last school,“ she said.

The couple jumped online after making the decision to look at Longreach as a destination and were able to secure a rental property for their family of six within three days.

“Relatives from my mum’s side of the family only live a street away from our new rental house,“ she said.

“When we were driving out here I was telling the kids that their great-grandad used to drive trucks through Longreach.

“He was Winton boy and my nan was from the Martin family around Longreach.“

The couple is excited about scoring a large yard at their new home, having four young boys aged 7, 5, 3 and 10 months old.

After a week of settling in and getting to know the town better, they will start the enrollment process for the oldest children at the local primary school.

“We had a walk around town the other day with our cart to grab some fruit and veg and check out some shops, and it only took about an hour.“

Ben, 27 has worked in hospitality for around 11 years but is also keen to gain new skills and look at other industries.

For those looking for work in the region, RESQ Plus is a service provider of Australian Government employment programs and Centrelink agent services.

They support job seekers and employers in remote, regional communities in Central West and South West Queensland.

Their website www.outbackqueenslandjobs.com.au is a great place to look for new residents to Western Queensland or drop into their office in Cassowary Street, Longreach and look at the jobs board.

RAPAD Skilling also welcomes those seeking employment in Western Queensland and looking to upskill, with courses, traineeships or apprenticeships.

The Longreach team can help employees find work in civil construction, travel, tourism, and a number of other skills and industries.

RAPAD Employment Services Queensland (RESQ) is a national provider of employment and training services to communities in regional and remote areas of Australia.

Their team delivers federally-funded employment programs to support employment in local and regional communities.