Halcyon House Brisbane-bound for Stampede final

By Rob Luck

A massive eight-race program in Balcaldine on Saturday saw the running of a Country Stampede Qualifier open handicap over 1100 metres and the Longreach-trained, Mark Oates trained Halcyon House, ridden by apprentice Anna Bakos stormed to victory defeating Nick the Skip by a length and a quarter with The Cruiser, close up in third place.

Halcyon House had settled back in the field off the pace but Bakos was able to gain a rails-run 200m from home and finished strongly along the rails and under rigorous riding was going away from the quality field of open company sprinters that saw favourite runners Star Of O’Reilly and Arwenichy finish further back in the field.

Halcyon House has been a model of consistency since coming to the Central West for owners Pam Caroline and Hans and Heels Racing Group and now trained by Mark Oates, had displayed in its most recent starts very sound form in good open company races. Halcyon House appears to be coming into the right form at the right time going into the final of the Country Stampede in Brisbane in early December and trainer Oates is sure to have the galloper primed for a big run in the final.

The only double scored on the day was for jockey Emma Bell when in the first maiden race of the day, the 1000m Maiden Plate, Bell kicked-home Boston Belle for Ilffracombe trainer Rodney Little defeating All Sorted and Short Takes.

Boston Belle had, at the recent Muttaburra meeting, bolted on the track and was scratched before the race but on that particular day showed very good speed and bookmakers were well aware of the ability of Boston Belle and she started favourite at $2.50. Bell was able to bring Boston Belle down the centre of the track to go away to a convincing win even though quite green in its action, she was too strong in the end.

Bell waited until the final race of the day, the Benchmark 60 Handicap over 1600m to pilot Helmet Head to a strong win over Moriconi and Phylave.

Helmet Head, carrying 61.5 kilos basically led throughout and denied Moriconi the win by a quarter length with Phylave battling on for third.

Moriconi was a strong second after having won over 1400m leading all the way at Blackall at it’s previous start and is certainly one to watch but Helmet Head has now recorded five wins from 29 starts for the Little stable.

Honours were evenly shared across the day and Raymond Frazer from Augathella-trained King Coni to win the Benchmark 45 Handicap. King Coni, ridden by Cheryl Rogers, basically lead through-out to defeat Pharaohsphere and Purple Trumpet. King Coni had also been placing at recent starts and was rewarded with the strong win on the weekend.

It was a day of firsts for a couple of racing participants, trainer Boy Forster produced New York World for it’s first race in the stable. Jockey Tim Brummell was able to position New York World on the pace and it was able to kick clear in the straight over Kalmar and Rogue Star. It was quite a tight finish with less than a length covering the first four horses.

Boy Forster’s grand daughter Eliza Callighan is the owner of New York World and it was having it’s first start for Eliza’s ownership and she was able to be the strapper on the day for stable and obviously very excited with the win by this six-year-old gelding by Statue of Liberty who has now recorded four wins from 30 starts.

In another first Cunnamulla trainer Monique Gavin bought up her first winner as a trainer when the Sabbath, ridden by Tessa Townsend was too strong in the other maiden plate the Quotos Maiden over 1300.

The Sabbath, about 200metres from home looked to be struggling to pick up the leader Two Shades with Tuscan Bell also battling on well after being in the lead however, Tessa Townsend was able to get the best out of The Sabbath and the gelding stormed to victory over Two Shades to win by a length and a quarter.

It was an exciting time for trainer Monique Gavin as recording your first win in any sport is a momentous occasion.

A horse that loves the Bacaldine track is Grand Palazzo, trained by Tony Schofield and ridden by Jason Missen.

In the Benchmark 50 1300 metres, Grand Palazzo came from a mid-field position and stormed away from the opposition to win by almost five lengths over the early leader The Landing with Avision coming home along the rails to grab third place.

Grand Palazzo has now won four from 24 and has been in the money at three of it’s last four runs but it seems to reserve it’s best for the grass tracks such as Bacaldine.

A horse that struck form at the right time is Really Really Good and has now recorded two wins at its past two starts. Trained by Patrick O’Toole, ridden by Robbie Faehr the six-year-old mare had seemingly been out of its best form in recent starts but produced a last to first finish at Blackall at its previous start and again came from well back in the field to get up in the final 50 metres over Shemademedoit that looked to have the race in its keeping with Highland Eagle flashing along the rails to be only three quarters of a length away from the winner in third place.

Really Really Good has now only won the three races but these last two runs suggest that she has turned the corner and more wins may be in store.

Racing heads to the North West at Winton this weekend while later in the month we have the Roma Cup meeting, prior to that a meeting at Blackall on Saturday week.