Acting CEO trades Barcy for Longreach

Michael R Williams and Karen Simmons

After Longreach Regional Council, Chief Executive Officer Dirk Dowling, resigned last month a new Acting CEO has stepped up to the plate, armed with a passion and vision to see small towns thrive.

Longreach Regional Council has invited the previous CEO of Barcaldine Council, Brett Walsh to step in as Acting CEO during the interim recruitment period.

Mr Walsh said Longreach Council just wanted someone to steady the ship and manage the organisation over the next four months.

“I had resigned from Barcaldine Council as CEO and they were aware of that and they invited me to fill in the role,” Mr Walsh said.

“Council intends to do a performance review over the next three months with me and make a decision from there.”

Mr Walsh has an accountancy background and was born in Barcaldine, but has worked in different places over the years.

“I have visited Longreach many times over the years for sport, leisure, shopping and work,” he said.

“Longreach is a larger town but a similar country town to Barcy.

“I am a tennis player so I know a lot of people through my tennis days and have been heavily involved in the arts and through the arts council.

“Once I settle down I’ll become more involved in the community.”

Mr Walsh has devoted a fair amount of his life and career on developing small towns and won the inaugural Butch Lenton Award in 2018.

“When I did a small town study tour of the United States and studied small town development over there I looked at the factors that make up a successful town,” he said.

“My heart lies in growing our rural communities and I’m passionate about local government and the survival of small councils.

“It is a worry for the future of smaller councils because of skilled staff shortages.

“I think the smaller councils will really struggle when combined with council sustainability and population decline.

“Some hard decisions might need to be made.”

Mr Walsh spent 14 years at Barcaldine Regional Council.