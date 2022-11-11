Council to conduct mosquito fogging

By Emerald Today

If you’re not itching, you’re scratching for ways to escape the flying hordes of mosquitoes and midges taking a bite out of Central Highlanders after the record October rainfall.

The council has begun fogging to target areas with high mozzie infestations this week, but social media has been abuzz with mosquito magnets lamenting life when darkness falls.

“We live behind a gully/stormwater drain on the north side and my god we get eaten even inside. It’s so bad,“ commented one member on the Emerald Community Awareness Board.

“I’m using (Mortein coils) at the moment. I’m from NSW and by crikey, the bloody mozzies are monsters,“ said another.

“They breed them big in Queensland.“

“Emerald is horrendous currently, but the north side is unbearable. They can’t spray where they don’t know it’s problematic,“ was another member comment.

Suggestions came thick and fast, just like the Scotch Greys and their nippy smaller black cousins, with members suggesting a mix of baby oil and dettol, or taking an antihistamine before taking your chances, mosquito coils, citronella candles, vitamin B supplements and dried cow manure,

“Just think it’s another reason to give up the smokes,“ quipped another member.

During the past two weeks, the council said has been treating drainage lines and parks in highly problematic areas with specialised chemicals to target mosquitoes and their larvae.

Weather permitting, council will also begin to fog areas with high mosquito infestations starting this week.

The first round of fogging was due to start yesterday in Emerald and will be conducted in Bluff and Blackwater on Monday and Tuesday.

Fogging can affect some other species and therefore residents in these affected areas are advised to ensure that bees and birds are covered in their enclosures.

Council will continue to target hotspots and undertake treatment or fogging where required.

Report a mozzie hotspot by calling 1300 242 686.