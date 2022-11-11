Aramac’s Mighty Fundraising Brings Screening to School

The small but passionate community that surrounds Aramac rallied behind a local family to raise

nearly $30,000 for Queensland charity Hear and Say’s Loud Shirt Day campaign, and take out the

title of Queensland’s Loudest Town.

Thanks to this outstanding effort led by Kerryn Geltch, on Tuesday, 8 November Aramac State School

students will have their hearing screened by Hear and Say.

Kerryn’s nine-year-old daughter, Emily was diagnosed with profound hearing loss in her left ear, and

moderate-to-severe loss in her right ear at birth.

“Each year we raise funds for Loud Shirt Day to support kids with hearing loss, just like my daughter

Emily,” said Mrs Geltch.

“It means the world to us to see the central west come together to get behind Emily and we are so

proud that the kids at our local school will benefit this year from everyone’s fundraising efforts.”

Many children develop hearing loss even after they have passed the universal newborn hearing

screening and Hear and Say CEO, Greg Elphinston wants to ensure no child falls through the cracks.

“Each year, over 300 babies are born with hearing loss in Australia – this number doubles by the time

they are school age,” Mr Elphinston said.

“Children often develop coping mechanisms which can disguise their hearing loss. Our school hearing

screening team tests over 15,000 students across 250 schools every year, funded, in part, by our

generous supporters.”

“We are passionate about supporting children to reach their full potential.

“By screening students’ hearing we can identify a potential barrier to their learning and help them get

the support they need to thrive in the classroom.”

As Queensland’s Loudest Town, Aramac will be presented with an official 2022 Loud Shirt Day shirt,

signed by Wally Lewis signed in the New Year.