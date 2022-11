Michael R Williams

To help connect with the community over Halloween the Longreach Police Station held a scavenger hunt for local kids.

Acting Senior Sergeant and Officer in Charge Michael Hogben said this was an opportunity for local families to have a bit of fun.

“There are some chocolates and different lollies,” he said.

“This was just a great way to entertain the kids.

“Its about us connecting to the community and police families.”