Neil Fisher

Have you ever wondered what is a red Poppy and why they use a red poppy for Remembrance Day?

In soldiers’ folklore, the vivid red of the poppy came from the blood of their comrades soaking the ground.

In England in 1919, the British Legion sought an emblem that would honour the dead and help the living.

The Red Poppy was adopted as that emblem and since then has been accepted as the Emblem of Remembrance.

So why don’t you purchase a red Poppy badge from the RSL before the Remembrance Day service this Friday the 11th of November?

The Commonly known Flanders Poppy or Red Corn Poppy or Papaver rhoeas is a hardy native of Europe but has always been harder to grow in the Wide Bay.

The large 50-100mm blooms of the Flanders Poppy are fire-engine red in colour and vividly marked with purplish-black centres.

Each flower is borne on erect hairy stems, and the foliage is relatively inconspicuous, allowing the full beauty of the flowers to be seen.

It grows in well-drained soil in full sun to partial shade positions.

GARDEN PERFUME FOR NIGHTS

Gardens can provide so much enjoyment, floral displays, that patch of green during the dry times and even that sweet fragrance that drifts across the garden. No matter what season there is always an array of perfumed flowering plants in bloom.

Attractive fragrances can add a whole new dimension to any garden, so it is well worth considering some scented plants when you are creating your next garden.

Even at twilight, there are many plants that still provide a feature to a garden.

The storms of this last week have made such an impact on our gardens.

And it is not just the greening of our gardens.

It is also the fact that we have had enough rain to trigger a drift of aromas from many of the gardens in the town.

With the first rain in some time, the Murrayas across this region are now bursting into their perfumed flowers.

The Murraya paniculata or Orange Jessamine is a beautifully scented long flowering evergreen shrub which produces clusters of sweetly scented white flowers mainly in spring and summer.

In warmer climates, large red berries appear in winter and spring.

Murraya makes a good informal hedge.

Allamanda williamsonii or Scented Double Allamanda is an excellent rambler to climber with glossy green foliage.

Mass clusters of fragrant double yellow flowers will normally occur from December to late January but this year it has started flowering in the last few weeks. This Allamanda will need support and pruning after flowering.

Cestrum nocturnum or Night Scented Jasminum is an evergreen medium to tall shrub that will withstand periods of dryness and will tolerate a light frost.

The sweetly scented greenish-yellow tubular flowers can appear from early August.

Many gardeners believe that the Night-Scented Jasminum is a very good insect repellent, especially for mosquitoes.

Gardenia magnifica has been in cultivation in Australia for nearly one hundred years and yet is still regarded as one of the best shrubs commercially available.

I know within our own landscaping projects, we have always found this shrub to perform under a variety of conditions, from quite protected to being reasonably exposed, as well as in positions of varying light conditions.

Several years ago, in one particular project, we planted nearly one hundred plants and found nearly all of them came into full bloom before the year was out.

Plumeria obtusa, or Evergreen Frangipani would be one of the toughest of all perfumed plants in the garden.

As the common name suggests this Frangipani retains the majority of its foliage throughout the year.

It has glossy, rigid, dark green leaves that make it recognisable from all other frangipani varieties.

The flowers are pure white and highly fragrant.

I have been told by a Singaporean soldier that was training in Rockhampton that this plant is also known as the Singapore Frangipani.

WHEN ARE PLANTS MOST FRAGRANT

This depends on the essential oils that provide the fragrance.

These oils are in flowers and plants at different levels during the day and night, this varies from variety to variety.

Roses have the strongest fragrance on damp mornings when the sun hits them until noon.

Some flowers’ fragrance is noticeable at night e.g. Melaleucas and Cestrum nocturnum.

Fragrance may be more noticeable in a protected position where the wind does not disperse the scent.