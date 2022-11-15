Maranoa council shares in $1m to fix stock route

By Maranoa Today

THE Maranoa council has received a share in more than one million dollars to repair the state’s vital stock route network.

Resources Minister Scott Stewart announced funding to eight local councils for maintenance and capital projects from McKinlay Shire in the north-west to Balonne Shire.

“The stock route network is a key piece of infrastructure for our multi-billion dollar agriculture sector, with drovers moving and feeding up to 330,000 head of stock across the network each year,“ Mr Stewart said.

“Severe flooding in some areas throughout the year has also damaged the stock routes.

“These funds we’re investing will allow the local councils to carry out the works they have nominated as a priority so Queensland graziers can continue to rely on the network.”

The annual injection of capital funds will be shared across projects submitted by the eight local governments, ranging from desilting dams, repairing night yards and troughs, and emergency repairs to water tanks.

The councils who received funding are Balonne, Blackall/Tambo, Flinders, Longreach, McKinlay, Maranoa, Murweh and Western Downs.

Queensland’s 2.6-million-hectare stock route network is a key piece of infrastructure for $18.5 billion agriculture sector.

Drovers move and feed anywhere between 5000 and 330,000 head of stock across the network each year, with higher usage during periods of drought.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries, Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner said this was an important strategic investment in the state’s livestock industry.

“The government is providing better services to our agriculture sector, including supporting improvements to stock routes through funding like this,” Mr Furner said.

“That support means productivity for our cattle sector and good jobs in agriculture more broadly.”