I’ll Wear a Poppy on Remembrance Day

Joanne Robertson

Remembrance Day was a big deal when I was growing up in Canada.

We always had a service at school and there were a few janitors who’d served in World War Two who’d dress in their uniforms, complete with medals, and they’d lead the service along with the principal.

But the thing I remember most is wearing a poppy.

John McCrae, the author of ‘In Flanders Fields, was a Canadian and an alumnus of my university.

His name is etched on the wall of the soldier tower on campus, along with the other alumni who gave their lives in the Great War.

I suppose because of this, poppies were a big deal in Canada, especially in November.

While I know they honour the war dead, poppies bring other memories to mind because my aunt happened to be one of the people who assembled the poppies each year so they could be sold by the Legion, the Canadian equivalent of the RSL.

Boxes and boxes of the red parts, the black parts and the tiny green centres (which they eventually did away with, but not at this time), lined the walls of the dining room and living room of my aunt’s house each August.

All the kids were tasked with assembling so many poppies before they could go outside and play, which included us when she babysat for my parents.

Sticking the black and red bits through the bent pin wasn’t so bad, but those tiny little green centres were killers.

Those with the best digital dexterity tended to finish first and get first dibs on the swings.

My aunt had eight kids at the time and there were three of us and only a couple of swings, so you can imagine the wait.

I couldn’t count the number of times I stabbed myself with those pins, trying to put them through those little green dots in a hurry.

It got to the point I dreaded seeing those cardboard boxes arrive. My fingers would hurt, just looking at them.

Funnily enough, when I see poppies now I look back on that time with fondness, possibly because I no longer have to assemble them.

I also remember my uncle, married to the aunt of the poppies, who served in the Second World War, along with my grandfather, who served in both World Wars.

When I married into an Australian family, I had a third connection to honour, Charles Palfrey, the cousin of my husband’s grandfather, who died in France in the Great War and was a Longreach local.

I think of all these souls, born far away from one another, but united in wartime. And I honour their sacrifice by wearing the poppy.

Even if my fingers still hurt, looking at them.