Minister says suburbs stay put

By Trish Bowman, Cq Today

Residents in Glenlee, Rockyview and Glendale will now have some clarity following an announcement on Monday that the current boundaries between Livingstone Shire Council and Rockhampton Regional Council will remain the same following a thorough review into a realignment requested by both councils.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Local Government Steven Miles accepted the Local Government Change Commission’s recommendation that no change be made to the external boundaries between the two Central Queensland councils.

“I have accepted the Change Commission’s recommendations and taken the advice of the Department of Local Government,” Mr Miles said.

“I thank the Change Commission for its thorough review and the residents of both Rockhampton and Livingstone who provided their feedback.

“Both Rockhampton and Livingstone councils as well as their local communities were consulted as part of this process.

“The Change Commission also engaged Queensland Treasury Corporation to assess the potential financial impacts and viability of the proposed change on both councils.”

The Glenlee, Rockyview and Glendale areas north of Rockhampton were transferred to Livingstone Shire Council in January 2014, following its de-amalgamation from Rockhampton Regional Council.

Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland received notification from the Minister Miles on Friday to confirm the Minister had endorsed the Change Commission’s recommendation that the transfer of the suburbs of Glenlee, Glendale, and Rockyview to Rockhampton Regional Council is not in the public’s interest, and he will not be recommending any change to the boundaries.

Mayor Ireland said the decision provides surety for all residents of Livingstone Shire and he hopes both local government areas will take the opportunity to work together and with our neighbouring councils to realise the many opportunities that the Central Queensland region has.

“With this distraction behind us, our full focus now returns to our job of servicing Livingstone Shire, but also to re-confirming our relationship with our Rockhampton Council neighbours. Our shared future is in regional cooperation,” Mayor Ireland said.

“The boundary review process has put a bit of a handbrake on Council’s ability to progress its plans for the northern corridor.

“We can now move ahead with this, and we commit to working more closely with Rockhampton Regional Council in developing those future plans.

“The clear message from all of this is that both councils need to work together in developing the future for this part of our shire, and in working collaboratively, I have no doubt we will achieve better outcomes for our northern residents.”

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Tony Williams said Councillors are still digesting the news and will discuss the matter in depth before making any further public statement.

The Change Commission’s final report is available publicly on the Electoral Commission of Queensland’s website at www.ecq.qld.gov.au/electoral-boundaries/local-government-boundary-reviews