Aramac-Torrens Road completed

Aramac locals will feels safer travelling north after 27 more kilometres of Aramac-Torrens Ck road has been completed with major upgrades recently—making it more flood resilient.

Aramac-Torrens Creek Road is an important north-south link between the Flinders, Landsborough and Capricorn highways, connecting Townsville and Rockhampton to the regional centres of Barcaldine, Cloncurry, Hughenden, Longreach and Winton.

The $30 million project was funded under the Regional Economic Enabling Fund, which is jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland governments on an 80:20 basis.

The sealing comes as a part of a $163.1 million package provided by both the State and Federal Government expected to be completed next year.

“Aramac-Torrens Creek Road is a strategically important corridor, connecting communities, supporting industry, and delivering for businesses in north west Queensland,” said Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King.

“These upgrades have improved safety by providing a sealed section of eight metres’ width, catering for heavy loads and freight vehicles for the full length of the road.

“They have also improved flood immunity, making the road more reliable for regional communities and local cattle stations along the route.”